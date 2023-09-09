Betsy McCaughey Ph.D. Stops by and we cover taxes, EV, politics, gas stoves and even government responces in Maui and disasters

This is a fun podcast with Betsy McCaughey, Former. Lieutenant Governor of New York State, Founder and Chairman of the Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths, and New York Post Contributor. We cover lots of different topics, and nothing is off the table.

Betsy's last three articles in the New York Post are: "Trashing the Constitution just to get Trump," "K-12 schools need to stop brainwashing our kids on climate change." and "The Maui wildfires are proof that carbon zealotry can kill."

All of which are right to the point, and she does not hold any punches. It is very clear that Betsy wants what is best for New York and the country. From serving in public office to running a committee to reduce infection deaths, she puts actions into words.

While we were covering the Maui fires, there were some unusual issues that we brought out. One was even talking about the book "Fire and Fury" "The story of the 2023 Maui Fire, and it's Implications for climate change" by Dr. Miles Stones. It was available on Amazon before the fire on the 8th, and I had it delivered to my house on the 11th. There are errors all throughout the book, so it goes without saying that Dr. Stones is full of crap. But how would he have known? When Biden said that he send the FEMA director down before the fire to make sure it was taken care of, was that an admission, or just him out of it?

Follow Betsy's articles on the New York Post and her Committee for current updates. Please follow her on Twitter: @Betsy_McCaughey

Thank you, Betsy, for stopping by the podcast. It was a blast, and I look forward to talking again. - Stu

00:00 - Intro

00:53 - What did you study in your Ph.D.?

01:36 - Addressing issue including the carbon scam.

03:35 - Connecticut is considering adopting a California-inspired law to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

06:13 - Vivek Ramaswamy addressed climate concerns in a Republican presidential debate.

06:48 - Briefly touches on potential roles for Vivek Ramaswamy in government.

08:27 - Discusses student indoctrination on climate change and its impact on families.

09:39 - Indoctrination of kids with climate change messaging in schools and the need for parental opposition.

10:46 - Talks Maui, Hawaii wildfires, linking them to poor maintenance and infrastructure issues.

19:52 - Highlights high taxes and financial firms leaving New York.

21:46 - How do you feel about the banning of gas stoves and gas in new buildings?

22:43 - How do we elect new people?

25:57 - Talks about her nonprofit organization, "Hospital Infection."

28:04 - Outro