Berkshire Buys Nearly 2.57MM More Shares from Occidental
Billionaire Warren Buffett bought almost 2.57 million common stocks from Occidental Petroleum Corp. last week for about $153.3 million.
The purchase, made in three tranches, has increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s common shares in the United States energy company to nearly 250.6 million, according to a Berkshire regulatory disclosure. Berkshire now owns n…
