Atlantic LNG to lay off staff
ATLANTIC LNG (Atlantic) has confirmed that it is laying off staff and has already offered all employees voluntary separation of employment packages (VSEP) to go home over the next two months.
The VSEP comes as the company has moved from operating four LNG Trains to three, and even with three, its president, Ronald Adams, recently admitted that it is only…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.