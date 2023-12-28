Associated Press Got It Wrong: Wind Farm Contractors Acknowledge Turbines Kill Dolphins, Whales
When wind turbine companies seek permission to harm sea life, reporters for The Associated Press blame The Heritage Foundation (where I work) and the Heartland Institute, instead of reporting the facts.
It was a Chico Marx moment: “Who ya gonna believe, me or your own eyes?
The misleading AP article—carried by WBTS-TV in Boston; The Daily Star newspaper …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.