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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
9h

There is no common sense in Congress. If it were common sense it would be more widespread, and it’s not spread at all in Congress. The RNC needs to quit funding the rinos!! The lackluster performance of Congress is sickening. Meanwhile the administration moves forward on crime, fraud, waste, energy security, national security; and Congress acts like it’s their only purpose to fight in the opposite direction. The voters have spoken and Congress is not just not listening - they don’t care!

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