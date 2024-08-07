Aramco CEO: LNG is ‘on our radar screen’
“LNG is on our radar screen. We are making big investments globally in LNG,” Nasser said on Tuesday during Aramco’s H1 results call.
Saudi Arabia’s Aramco made its first international investment in LNG last year to capitalize on rising LNG demand.
In September, Aramco agreed to buy a minority stake in MidOcean Energy, the LNG unit of US-based energy inves…
