Aramco Boosts Payout to Government, Investors to $29 Billion
Aramco profit falls as lower prices, OPEC+ cuts hurt sales
Performance dividend is on top of regular shareholder payout
Saudi Aramco raised its payout to investors and Saudi Arabia’s government by more than half, in a move that will help fill state coffers that had increasingly been expected to be in deficit this year.
The total payout will be $29.4 billio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.