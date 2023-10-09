API: Gulf of Mexico restrictions negatively impact U.S. oil, gas production, analysis shows
WASHINGTON, October 6, 2023 – The American Petroleum Institute (API) released new analysis that outlines the potential consequences of new vessel restrictions on American oil and gas workers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The study, conducted by EIAP, finds that recently proposed restrictions on oil and natural gas vessels operating in the Gulf of Mexico w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.