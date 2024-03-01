Anti-oil-and-gas bill ‘a looming disaster for Colorado’ | PODIUM
On some level Colorado will always be an attractive place to do business. Our intangibles are nearly unbeatable — the weather, the incredible access to an outdoor lifestyle a healthy and thriving populace — but we’re concerned Colorado could lose some of its competitive edge if it’s perceived to be hostile to business. That’s why we hope the legislature…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.