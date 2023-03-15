Anti-ESG group launches mobile billboard campaign in DC ahead of expected Biden veto
An advocacy group that opposes environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing on Tuesday launched a mobile billboard campaign around Washington, D.C., ahead of President Biden’s expected veto of legislation targeting the investment practice.
Consumers’ Research, a leading anti-ESG group, is funding mobile billboards and a targeted digital ad campai…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.