Andurand’s Oil Hedge Fund Plunge Exceeds 50% in Worst Ever Loss
Losses follow three years of strong gains for Andurand clients
Trader’s bullish oil calls have met with lower prices in 2023
Oil trader Pierre Andurand’s losses deepened this month, with his hedge fund slumping to its worst-ever phase of decline.
His main Andurand Commodities Discretionary Enhanced Fund, which makes leveraged bets, fell by another 7% this …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.