Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024
OPEC+ faces record-breaking U.S. oil production and rising supply from other non-OPEC+ producers, including Brazil, Guyana, Canada, and Norway.
Barring a major geopolitical escalation resulting in a large supply outage, oil prices are unlikely to reach $100 a barrel in 2024.
Paul Sankey: Record-high U.S. oil production is a “huge problem” for OPEC+.
Surgin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.