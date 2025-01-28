ENB Pub Note: The numbers that the Stargate data centers for power consumption are staggering. This is going to bring several key points to the front of the discussions. The first will be microgrids. The AI data center in Abilene will have an on-site natural gas power plant capable of producing 360 MW. And secondly, only states that support natural gas and pipelines will get the economic growth for new data center build-outs. Do not look for New York or California to get new Data Centers. – Just Sayin.

Developers have filed permits to operate natural gas turbines at Stargate’s site in Abilene, Texas, with a combined capacity of 360 MW, sufficient to power 90,000 homes but only a small fraction of the power needed for Stargate’s data centers. The turbines, intended for primary and backup power, will not supply the local grid and are part of Project Ludicrous, a $1.1 billion data center project by AI cloud startup Crusoe. The project is expected to cost half a billion dollars, and the turbines will be sourced from GE Vernova and Solar Turbines. The site also has diesel-fired backup generators and plans to incorporate renewable resources in the future.The entire Stargate project is estimated to require about 15 gigawatts of power, spread across multiple locations, with some sites potentially needing up to 5 GW each. The Abilene site, located on land owned by Lancium, currently has a 200 MW substation, with plans to increase capacity fivefold by 2025. The growing demand for AI infrastructure is significantly increasing electricity demand in the US, with data center electricity use potentially tripling by 2028. The launch of DeepSeek, a more cost-effective and efficient Chinese AI model, has raised questions about AI infrastructure spending in the US.

