With the wild geopolitical issues going on around the world, I have been getting my questions ready for

.

Flynn’s battle against a weaponized justice system—one that threatened his family and forced him out of the White House—stands as a testament to faith, family, and freedom. This gripping memoir unveils the conspiracy to silence Flynn, including the FBI’s framing tactics and the truth behind his foreign policy efforts to benefit Americans.

But wait, there is more:

If you have listened to the podcast, you know that I have questioned how President Trump would end the Ukraine War, and it seems that Zelensky was installed by MI6 and the US CIA, and wanted to take Crimea back from when Putin invaded under Obama. President Putin showed up to Alaska to do business, and that is the only way he will end the war.

The new deals he is making in China and India today have successfully negated sanctions.

General Flynn posted out on Aug 31, and I agree with him. It appears that sanctions are not effective, and the focused efforts to persuade India to buy Russian oil may have backfired, as I had warned.

Another fun question came in from a fan.

Question: General Flynn, in 1987, the U.S. Army DCO 4th Bn. 8th Cav. 3rd Armor Div. Won the NATO Tank Gunnery competition for the first time. What was the strategic impact of this important event, and what influence did it have on U.S. foreign policy?

This question was from SFC Scott A. Donaldson, and he was a Master Gunner during this competition, and it sure sold a lot of Abrams tanks around the world. This was the first time that the US tanks had won a NATO competition.

Shut the Federal Reserve Down - I like the way he thinks.

How can we stop the NGOs and their funding?

So, as I get ready to ask General Flynn the questions tomorrow morning, what would you like to ask him? I know

would want to know about the Nordstream Pipeline.

The Democrat Machine targeted him for a reason, and he knows what buttons to push. We have 10 books and 10 movies to give away to listeners of the Energy News Beat podcast.