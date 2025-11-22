This was an enjoyable interview with Nathan that I turned into our production team, and it was fun. I learned a lot from Nathan, and we have several follow-up podcasts scheduled. This interview rolled in this week while our great Readers of the Energy News Beat Substack were helping with questions for our interview request for Secretary Chris Wright. A shout-out to Ann and her entire group for helping tremendously on those questions.

If we are going to bring jobs and manufacturing back to the United States and keep our electricity prices down, we will have to build the manufacturing and feedstock plants on top of the energy sources.

And what do you think we can bring online fast enough to make a global impact, and keep the Energy Dominance movement rolling? - If you guessed nuclear, you are not correct in the short term, and nuclear will not help with the feedstocks and plastics. It would be Natural Gas.

In an era where energy independence is synonymous with national strength, the tri-state region of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania—collectively known as Shale Crescent USA (SCUSA)—stands out as a powerhouse of untapped potential. This area, home to the Marcellus and Utica shale formations, produces roughly one-third of all U.S. natural gas, making it the third-largest producer globally if considered a standalone entity.

With projections showing a 50% increase in production over the next 25 years while other U.S. regions decline, SCUSA isn’t just an energy hub; it’s a strategic asset critical for powering economic growth, bolstering manufacturing, and ensuring grid reliability amid rising demands from AI and data centers.

Share

As detailed in the October 2025 whitepaper “America’s Strategic Energy Asset” from Shale Crescent USA, prioritizing this region could reshape America’s energy landscape, fostering prosperity while safeguarding national security.

The Backbone of America’s Energy: Vast Resources and Low CostsAt the heart of SCUSA’s value is its unparalleled natural gas reserves. The region outputs 36 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), accounting for nearly all gas produced east of the Mississippi River and surpassing China’s production despite the latter’s vastly larger landmass.

This abundance translates to the lowest natural gas prices in the industrialized world—in 2025, averaging $2.91 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in SCUSA, compared to $13.61 in Europe and $10.06 in Asia.

s These prices, decoupled from volatile global oil markets, provide stability and cost advantages that ripple through industries like chemicals, metals, and plastics.

Economically, SCUSA’s proximity to markets is a game-changer. Within a one-day drive lies half of the U.S. population (170 million people) and a significant portion of Canadian consumers, alongside 70% of U.S. polyethylene and 77% of polypropylene demand.

This co-location of production and consumption minimizes transportation costs and emissions, making the region ideal for downstream processing rather than raw exports. For every manufacturing job created here, five additional jobs emerge economy-wide, amplifying prosperity.

Energy Security as National Security

In today’s geopolitical climate, energy security is non-negotiable. SCUSA’s role as a net exporter—reversing historical flows from the Gulf Coast—positions it as a bulwark against foreign dependencies.

The whitepaper emphasizes treating this area as a “Strategic Power/Energy Reserve,” akin to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, to ensure reliable baseload power for critical sectors.

With natural gas as the most deployable resource, the region can support electrification, AI growth, and industrial resurgence without the vulnerabilities of imported energy.

Compared to other areas, SCUSA is unique: it’s the only global spot where massive energy supply meets dense industrial demand without import/export trade-offs.

While the Gulf Coast shares some capabilities, its production is forecasted to drop by 9 Bcf/d over 25 years, highlighting SCUSA’s growth trajectory as essential for national resilience.

Powering the Future: Data Centers and AI in Proximity to Natural GasAs AI and data centers explode in demand—projected to more than double U.S. electricity consumption by 2030—SCUSA offers a smart solution: co-locating these facilities near natural gas production sites.

Proximity to pipelines allows direct access to high-capacity gas supplies, enabling on-site power generation via efficient combined heat and power (CHP) systems or natural gas turbines.

This approach provides reliable, scalable baseload energy, crucial for the uninterrupted operations of hyperscale data centers.

The alternative—relying on distant power sources and building extensive transmission lines—comes with staggering costs. New transmission infrastructure can run $1-2 million per mile, with projects often ballooning into billions due to regulatory delays, land acquisition, and grid upgrades.

Co-location sidesteps these expenses by generating power on-site, reducing transmission losses (which can exceed 5-10% over long distances) and alleviating grid congestion.

For instance, natural gas systems are often cheaper to install than renewables with battery storage, offering lower upfront and operational costs while maintaining high efficiency.

In SCUSA, this means harnessing low-cost gas to keep energy bills down, making the region a magnet for tech giants and potentially saving ratepayers millions by optimizing existing infrastructure.

Moreover, it enhances energy security by decentralizing power, reducing vulnerability to blackouts or cyber threats on centralized grids.

Revitalizing Manufacturing: Low-Cost Energy as a Competitive EdgeSCUSA’s affordable natural gas also supercharges U.S. manufacturing, enabling reshoring of energy-intensive industries like semiconductors, steel, and chemicals.

With gas prices a fraction of those overseas—Europe pays over four times more—American producers gain a clear cost advantage, lowering electricity and operating expenses.

This has already resurrected sectors, creating high-wage jobs and boosting output, with studies showing positive employment effects from shale-driven price drops.

Versus overseas manufacturing, the benefits are multifaceted. In Asia or Europe, higher energy costs inflate production expenses, while U.S. firms enjoy reduced volatility and emissions—American steel production, for example, emits 25-60% less carbon thanks to efficient gas-based methods.

Reshoring shortens supply chains, mitigates geopolitical risks, and aligns with “Made in America” policies, fostering economic growth and national security.

By prioritizing domestic use of natural gas for value-added manufacturing over exports, SCUSA can maximize economic multipliers, turning raw resources into finished goods and jobs.

A Call to Action: Prioritizing SCUSA for a Stronger America

The whitepaper’s recommendations are clear: Re-shore critical manufacturing, expand baseload power for AI and industry, and utilize U.S. natural gas domestically first.

By investing in SCUSA’s infrastructure—leveraging existing pipelines, grids, and industrial clusters—policymakers can unlock trillions in economic value while fortifying national security. In a world of energy uncertainties, this region isn’t just an asset; it’s America’s pathway to sustained power, prosperity, and independence. The time to act is now.

You will enjoy the interviews with Nathan and others from The Shale Crescent organization.

We can’t wait for nuclear to kick in, and the restoration of jobs will benefit our grand and great-grandkids. Nuclear will get here, and Secretary Chris Wright and the entire Department of Energy are running down that road faster than I imagined.

On another note, I had a lot of fun talking with Todd Royal yesterday while at a client’s office, an author and a great contributor of insights in the nuclear space. I thoroughly enjoyed my podcast with Todd and am looking forward to more interactions with him.

Rest assured that the nuclear fleet will grow, but we can’t achieve Energy Security without a full-court press on all reliable energy sources.

Thank you to all of our wonderful readers, listeners, and supporters. 2026 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for the Energy Markets, Energy News Beat, and the United States.

We have Doomberg scheduled on Tuesday, and more great CEOs and industry leaders are lined up. And just think, I wanted to retire and be a college professor. I am having way more fun here.

Have a blessed and wonderful Thanksgiving!

Check out the Shale Crescent USA.

Request Media Kit

If you would like to advertise on Energy News Beat, we offer ad programs starting at $500 per month, and we use a program that gets around ad blockers. When you go to Energynewsbeat.co on your phone, or even on Brave, our ads are still seen. The traffic ranges from 50K to 210K daily visitors, and 5 to 7K or more pull the RSS feeds daily.