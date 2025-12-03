America’s New Manufacturing Powerhouse: Why the Shale Crescent Will Lead the Next Boom

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, host Stu Turley sits down with Nathan Lord, President of Shale Crescent USA, to unpack why Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania may be the world’s most overlooked manufacturing and energy powerhouse. Nathan explains how the region’s abundant, low-cost natural gas creates a world-class advantage for petrochemicals, power generation, and reshoring manufacturing from Europe and China—while also cutting emissions by building near the fuel source. They dive into Europe’s deindustrialization, the risks of net-zero policies that export industry (and emissions) to China, the coming surge in gas demand from LNG and AI data centers, and why winning the “fuel race” is the key to U.S. energy security, grid reliability, and long-term prosperity for American workers.

We wrote an introduction to this interview for the Energy News Beat Substack, and it included data compiled by Nathan and the Shale Crescent team. America’s Strategic Energy Asset: Why the Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania Region Must Be Prioritized for Power, Prosperity, and National Security

I look forward to more podcasts and interviews with CEOs from Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania to discuss this significant, strategic reindustrialization effort for the United States.

Thank you, Nathan, for stopping by the Podcast, and I am looking forward to our follow-up conversations! - Stu

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:01 – What Is Shale Crescent USA?

02:53 – Marcellus Gas Volumes & Global Ranking

04:20 – Where Global Manufacturers Go Next

05:35 – Trump, the Saudi Crown Prince & LNG Dreams

06:02 – Maximizing the Molecule: From Gas to Booster Seats

07:16 – Germany’s Net-Zero Deindustrialization

09:06 – Europe’s Energy Insecurity vs. U.S. Shale Advantage

11:15 – Energy Security at Home, Energy Dominance Abroad

12:12 – How Shale Crescent Lands Global Projects

13:07 – Stu’s Two-Track World & China’s Manufacturing Pull

14:54 – Can the U.S. Beat China on Manufacturing Costs?

17:51 – Onshoring, ESG & Emissions Reality

20:26 – Is ESG Fading? Cleanest Molecule Wins

21:51 – Rare Earths vs. “Rare Natural Gas” Advantage

23:08 – 50 Bcf of New Gas Demand: AI, LNG & Manufacturing

24:11 – Who’s Locking Up Molecules (and Who Isn’t)

26:02 – 1970s Lessons: Grandma First & Behind-the-Meter Power

28:30 – Avoiding Blackouts & Winning the AI Fuel Race

32:06 – Build on the Fuel Source: Speed to Power

35:53 – Gulf Coast + Shale Crescent: 80% of U.S. Gas & Storage Gaps

37:39 – Man-Made Energy Problems & Leadership

38:18 – How to Find Nathan & Shale Crescent USA

39:08 – Closing: From Rust Belt to Prosperity

I had an absolute blast visiting with Nathan Lord, and I am interviewing Jerry James, President of Artex Oil Company, who is also on the Board of Shale Crescent USA, today, to be released in a week or so.

It’s not work if you love what you do, and Nathan really loves trying to help rebuild the United States manufacturing machine. And, I also get to talk with great energy leaders like Nathan and Jerry, who do not look at what we do as work. It is way too much fun.

Buckle up, and let me know if you have any topics you want our team to research.

Thanks again to all of our wonderful subscribers and patrons who help keep the Energy News Beat Substack and Website rolling.