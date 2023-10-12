American Climate Corps
Biden’s ‘Climate Corps’ Is the Wrong Way to Help the Environment
Despite what one might infer from the Biden administration’s climate action, conservation doesn’t have to come with a steep price tag.
Making good on one of his campaign promises, President Biden recently launched the American Climate Corps. Authorized through executive order, rather than Co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.