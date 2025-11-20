America Revives Three Mile Island With a $1B Loan

The Loan is a great thing for consumers and the United States

It is interesting to see the backlash on the people not supporting the loan to get a nuclear reactor back online, when it is a great business loan. The US Government will make money, while the consumers will be insulated from prices at least in that area. As we have seen in the last several years, Net Zero energy policies that meet AI and Data Center demand are a recipe for higher energy prices, driven by horrible energy policies.

We need a total revamping of the pricing structure for the grid to pay for low-cost, dependable energy, and not pay power sources to stand down. AC systems meet DC systems, and Net Zero, which stands in the middle, would be a great new rock band. Something like Net AC/DC Zero.

Stuart Turley: [00:00:00] One billion dollar loan from the DOE to restart Three Mile Island, a boost for American energy security. Way to go. This is a loan. More on that on the Energy Newsbeat Daily Stand Up. [00:00:12][12.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:20] A billion dollar loan from the DoE to restart Three Mile Island, a boost for American energy security and a landmark move to revitalize America’s nuclear energy sector, the U.S. Department of Energy DOE has finalized a billion dollar constellation energy generation LLC, paving the way for a restart of the Crane Clean Energy Center, formerly known as Three Mile Island Unit Number One, this Pennsylvania-based nuclear facility, which ceased operations in 2019, is set to come back online, delivering reliable carbon-free power to the grid, underscoring the Trump’s administration to come commitment on American nuclear renaissance. Way to go, Secretary Chris Wright. I’ve got the video in from Rapid Response 47 from X on there. And I this is a smart loan. This is a loan. It is not a subsidy. I love the fact that if we can give low interest rate. To them so they can get it. And it’s 600 well-paying jobs in Pennsylvania, way to go from construction and maintenance and everything else. This is phenomenal. The power generation capacity fueling 800,000 homes at full operation. The Crane Clean Energy Center will be generate 835 megawatts of electricity. 800,000 homes. Let that one sink in here for a minute. That one’s huge. Anyway, well done, Secretary Wright. Being a loan and not a handout, I’m all in. [00:02:07][106.6]

[00:02:07] Let’s go to the next story here. China sets the floor and the ceiling for global oil prices. What does this mean? In the intricate dance of global energy markets, China has emerged as a key player effectively establishing both a floor and a ceiling for crude prices through its strategic imports, stockpiling activities. This is huge. And I love the way that this article phrases this out. Stabilizing influence is particularly evident in 2025, where robust stockpiling help moderate volatility and geopolitical tensions as shifting OPEC production. Now, for your listeners of the podcast, you’ve heard us, Michael and I talk about OPEC Plus has been raising the quota, and the markets responded and said, Oh, it’s a glut, it’s a glut. It’s not a glut. They’re still stockpiling and putting this in there, but how much of this is actually China doing load balancing, if you would, for the market? And when you take a look at sanctions don’t work, all sanctions do is devalue the US petrodollar. Yesterday’s announcement at the White House was critical with Saudi Arabia and their trillion dollar of investment in the United States energy is huge. Anyway, this is absolutely important. And in this article, when I wrote the article, I also put in here India’s supportive influencer as a stabilizer. As long as India and China have good oil demand and it remains consistent, we will see higher prices. And I want to give my buddy over there, Josh Young at Bison Interests a shout out. Here is the mug that he has. He used my thing that I had created on X. Anyway, a great coffee mug, bison interests. Anyway, a great job there. And when you take a look at the global implications and outlook, China and India represent a real formidable duo in the oil market with their combined imports, 16 million barrels per day import between the two of them. So the old the old theory of supply demand is going to be coming. Back into play, and the oil markets better just get ready for it. [00:05:04][176.6]

[00:05:04] Let’s go to the next story here. Why China and India continue buying Russian oil? This article’s from The Merchants News Stack by Jack Pandrelli. And I had a great conversation with Jack. Look forward to getting him on the podcast. He was in Switzerland and he has a great substack on the merchants’ news substack. Go out and subscribe there. Right now, half of Russia’s oil tankers are sailing without declared destinations. India refiners just slashed their Russian crude imports by two thirds. Chinese state giants paused their direct purchases from Rosenfett and Luke Oil. Every headline screams sanctions are biting, but the oil is still moving but differently. If you’re betting on Russian barrels disappearing, you’re about to lose money on the wrong trade entirely. Because there, the real story is about what’s being put built. Plain sight while everyone watches tanker data. He goes in and starts going through it on paper. It looks like textbook sanctioned success. When you look at the tanker data, everything else changes. Half of Russia’s crude tankers are now sailing dark with no destination, ship to ship transfers in international waters, rerouting through intermediaries you’ve never heard of. The dark fleet is a living organism that is alive and well with a ballpark 1,500 tankers, and they will be used in order to go through this. And there’s a great chart in here rent India’s crude imports by country of origin, India this year, 45% Russian crude. And that’s after the Biden administration said, Hey, would you mind India buying all this oil to help out the market? And sure enough, they did, and then we go around and sanction it. This is worse than my ex wife. But when you sit back and sit and take a look at this, he puts out some great points in here. And when you take a look at this, well done. Washington condemns the crude, but yet it buys the jet fuel. This absolutely cracked me up when I saw this in here because I wrote the story on the jet fuel coming in from India that was most likely from a Russian tanker that was refined in India and then shipped to California. Well done. And I love Jack. He is a good dude in Switzerland, and his Substack is the merchant news. I’ve got the link in there and have a great time. [00:07:47][162.7]

[00:07:47] Let’s go to the next story. Japan might challenge China sooner than expected. This is from Andrew Koryoboko, and he is on his Substack. Recommend following him on his Substack. This article is very interesting. It was recently assessed that Japan will play a bigger role in advancing through the American agenda in Asia, which is a new nationalist prime minister. And I am so sorry. I don’t want to butcher her name. Sanye Kachai Takachai Takachi. I gotta hear how that is. Being a Tex Oki, I gotta get that figured out. Has wasted no time in doing her first move in this direction was telling Parma that their battleships use the and the use of force by China against Taiwan, no matter how you think about it, could constitute a survival-threatening situation. That lingo refers to a lingo term, a legal term for activating the use of Japan’s self-defense forces, the SDF. And Andrew also wrote about earlier in the week, Japan launching their first nuclear submarine. And this is very important because we’re looking at having a nuclear submarine deal with South Korea in the member of the AUKUS, which Australia is also a member of, where we will be building nuclear submarines. Very, very cool for all of that. Outstanding article from Andrew Koriboko. [00:09:16][88.4]

[00:09:17] Let’s go to the next one here. Europe has rare earth and critical minerals, but is at China’s mercy, just like everyone else. You sit back and take a look at Europe, Europe is not the smartest cat in the room. And in fact, if you’re a rocking chair, I guarantee you you’d hear rock rock. As that tail would be run over by a rocking chair. They’re not the smartest cat in the room. A world increasingly dependent on rare earth elements and critical minerals, everything from electric vehicles to wind turbines and defense technologies, Europe finds itself in a precarious situation. Despite boasting significant deposits across the continent, including Turkey, Sweden, Norway, the region remains overwhelmingly reliant on China for supply. This problem highlighted in a recent CNBC report underscores broader global bifurcation in energy and industrial policies. One path leading to deindustrialization and fiscal strain under the net zero mandates. Where have you heard that before? And another embracing low-cost energy sources to fuel growth and self-sufficiency. Energy security starts at home. Europe’s rare earth reserves are no secret. Deposits in countries like Sweden and Norway hold promise for reducing external dependencies. China, we are going to be okay. They may have the ore, but 92%, I believe, of the processing of the ore is in China. And it’s even higher on the critical part of the Magnets, the global bifurcation of net zero versus energy realism. I I went ahead and broke this down even more in the article. So I’ll tell you, this is a fun article I had writing out there on energynewsbeat.co. Let’s go ahead and take a break there for the our sponsor. We love Reese Energy Consulting. We love Reese Energy Consulting. Go to Reese Energy Consulting.com. [00:11:24][127.3]

[00:14:07] Hey, let’s talk about the EIA report. Surprise crude oil inventory dip. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, the EIA, not the IEA. The EIA is once again shaking up the energy markets with its weekly latest weekly petroleum status report revealing an unexpected drawdown in crude and oil inventories for the weekending November 14th. This surprise dip comes amid fluctuating global demands, signals ongoing global tensions. And I’m, you know, I love that old commercial where it’s like, where’s the beef? I’m I’ve been I’ve never missed a beat. Where’s the glut? Where’s the glut? Commercial crude oil, it is down 3.4 million barrels, a surprise draw below a five year average. That is the headline news. Total motor gasoline, not specified in detail in number. It had a slight build, ample supply heading into winter. Distillant fuel also had a slight, very slight. Weekly change in millions of barrels, very slight. But when you sit back and take a look, the natural gas is above analyst forecast of 34 BCF, matches last year’s injection, but exceeds a five-year average of 35 BCF. Stocks are two 0.2% below last year, but 4.5% above a five-year average, which is a good thing for stabilized prices. Distillants and heating fuels, there’s a very modest point two million barrel increase. And that would be wiped out immediately if we did have a colder little bit than that. What this means is that this is bullish on oil. The unexpected crude draws, a positive catalyst for oil prices, potentially supporting TI crude futures around 55 to 60 per recent forecast and benefiting upstream producers like Exxon, Mobil, Chevron, and independent drillers. I think that we are going to see more than that. And the 9X December contract around on the natural gas side is around the $4.53 of BTU. Let’s take a check here. And at the time we’re recording this, we’re at 5925. We’re down a buck forty-two today. And Brent is 6351. [00:16:35][147.8]

[00:16:37] So with that, like, subscribe, share, and read this to your pets. If you want to put your kid to sleep, make sure you read the transcript to them and they will promptly go to sleep. With that, my name again, Stu Turley, President CEO of the Sandstone Group. Have an absolutely fantastic day. [00:16:37][0.0][981.2]