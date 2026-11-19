Amazon Wants Half of a Texas Nuclear Plant Behind the Meter. The Commission Has Until Dec. 12 to Decide.
Will this pull baseload power from ERCOT, and increase costs to consumers?
ERCOT and Commission Staff recommend approval with a 30-minute emergency cutoff. After a correction, the modeled reserve-margin hit is under one percentage point — not the 2.54% some local comments still cite. No official residential bill impact is in the record.
This is a huge story, and hat tip to Jonna Smoot, who asked some really good questions about…
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