"All Putin has to do is nothing," has now become "Putin is doing Trump a favor."

Continued failure in the foreign policies with Ukraine and Russia may cost the Senate and House in the midterms.

General Flynn needs to step in.

President Trump’s team does not understand the issues.

They changed tactics after receiving the George McMillan information, but did not get the back stories or information.

George McMillan discussed the ongoing geopolitical crisis surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war and its implications.

He analyzed how the West, particularly the U.S. and its allies, have been trying to economically encircle and disintegrate Russia to prevent it from becoming a major power and aligning with China.

McMillan explained how Russia's integration with China and the development of overland logistical supply routes through the Eurasian Economic Union and Asia would create a powerful economic bloc that would rival the west.

President Trump's foreign policy team is ill-informed and does not understand the true motivations behind the conflict, which are more about economics and geopolitics than military expansion.

McMillan stated that Trump should have taken a different approach by distancing himself from the conflict and allowing Russia to undermine the Western banking system, which is the real target of the war.

McMillan also discussed the importance of upcoming elections in countries like Romania, Moldova, Germany, and Austria, and how the rise of populist parties could further shift the geopolitical balance of power in favor of Russia and China.

Full Transcript

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:00:08] Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Energy Newsbeat podcast. My name is Stu Turley, president of the Sandstone Group. We're in the middle of an absolute geopolitical crisis going around the world. And George McMillan has been a contributor to Energy News Beat for quite a while. His articles are on Energy News beat. We've had a lot of podcasts. His line, all Putin has to do is nothing, really attributes the fact that all Putin has to is nothing and he's won the war and he is actually facing a, trying to bankrupt the bank of England and the bank, of Paris. Uh, for trying to take him out, but he's actually survived all of the faction, uh, the sanctions grown his GDP moved his trading block to the, uh, Asian areas. And we've got George McMillan here today with some updates to all the Putin has to do is nothing. He's got some new information and our Trump Foreign advisors are ill-advised. Is that a fair statement, George?

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:01:27] Oh, yeah, on so many different levels, I, you know, Doug McGregor covers the military angle, so I'm covering the geoeconomic and geopolitical angle. So in this one, if you go down to the next slide set, or next slide. Yeah, there you go. Yeah, Trump was on Meet the Press with, what's his name, Christine Welker, I think it is. He gets in there at the with the 47 minute mark and he starts going on Russia wants all of Ukraine Russia wants All of Ukraine This is stupidity. He is got to be like so ill-informed by his foreign Policy team. He doesn't know that he should fire them. No The well look down, you know why that is so stupid We need to click down, you know, for your audience, click down to the maps. Or can I, um, I can do it from here. Yes. So on the, on the orange side, you have the Catholic Ukrainian area. Actually over on the Hungarian side, we're on the Transcarpathian angle. You actually, that's actually a Hungarian section that after world war Stalin and Khrushchev actually gave that portion of Hungary to Ukraine, so they actually want that part of it back. Same thing with Slovakia, same thing with Romania. Really you have the Catholic Ukrainian part in the northwestern part in Lvov area, which used to be the old Galicia area from either that. Austro-Hungarian empire or the Polish-Lithuanian empires. So they've always wanted independence from them. That's also where the Bandera type neo-Nazis are. It's also, where the training bases are of where they train these people, trained, equipped them, and then deployed them down into the yellow areas where the Orthodox Russian speakers are, to Mariupol and Mariutipol within driving distance of Rostov-on-Don, Russia's only warm water port, and Crimea where the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been since 1783 when Catherine the Great took it over from the Turks. So you have taken hostile people out of their area in Northwestern Ukraine and inserted them in to occupy the Russian Orthodox-speaking areas. Orchestrated the euro made an coup where instead of you having a federal system so both of them have autonomy and free trade they made it so it would be a highly centrally controlled system and then that's what started the the protests in the Donbass area but since they already had I mean, the Catholic Ukrainian Bandera followers trained in the quips. In Laval, they moved them east to put the protest down for a more federalized system. Yes, the people that were burned in the Odessa Trade Union building were saying, oh, they said, oh, you're pro-Russian. They're like, no, we want a federalized systems. Like the United States, like Switzerland, have a very federalized, decentralized system of state's rights. They want the same thing. On the lower level, the Ukraine level, A, it's not a monolith, there has been a big Catholic versus Orthodox Christian divide since the 11th century. It's not new. It's always been there. Then two, it's, they could have had a federal system and never had a war. So yeah, when, when Trump says it wouldn't be because of him, it it's like, it has got nothing to do with him. It's the bank of, well, the Western financial elites, we'll put it that way. What they want is they want to economically, they want encircle, economically strangle and disintegrate Russia so they can take over Russia as a series of oblasts. We went over it last time. I won't go over it long today. But the idea is they don't want to take Russia into the EU as a major power because then it would dwarf the UK and France, and they wanna still pretend that they're colonial major powers. But their banking system needs the energy, mineral and agricultural commodities that happen to fall mostly in the Russian speaking areas of Ukraine and Russia itself all the way from one end to the other. So they wanted to break it up into oblasts and bring in the tiny little oblast 50 different countries or something as vassal states, because they're trying to extend the vassals state major power. I mean, I'm sorry, the superpower major power vassel state hierarchy by bringing in vassil states only. So the past 30 years has been the West trying to move NATO and EU East to stop you know, to erect tariff and non-tariff trade barriers against Russian products. Then it boils down to natural gas because Gazprom owns it. The profits stay within Russia. So they could engage in a, they could use a petroleum-based export-led growth strategy to fund an import substitution investment, substitution investment strategy or modernization industrial strategy. So the whole thing is they're not afraid of Russian military expansion. They're afraid of Russia and market expansion. Russia becoming a major power again. And then Russia also aligning with China. So your would have a major commodities producer connected to a major industrial power center, the biggest one in the world, China. Because if they integrate, which they have, then you have a very viable Eurasian economic union, especially since China has been building, using the Silk Road program to infrastructurally integrate with the Caspian Sea area stands to get their oil, gas, mineral, agricultural raw materials. That would make it an autarkic Eurasian Economic Union, and if they absorb ASEAN, it makes it a very powerful Eurasan Economic Union and ASEAn mega-union that would then dwarf or rival the European Union. So, the way to stop that is to stop Russian natural gas flowing into Western Europe. And stop Russia from developing in the first place. Alright.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:09:26] Um, we, we also are seeing the Siberia to pipeline. I just wrote an article on it last week. The Siberia two pipeline goes all the way across from the Northern, uh, North Eastern section of Russia all the way across, uh uh, through China. And we'll cook, uh a huge chunk together. And so the Siberia two pipeline now is now going to be completed in less than four years. Um, and they've just signed that agreement and that's a pretty big deal.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:10:12] Yeah, that's gone in two variations. One of them comes down from Yamal to Aramchi and ties into the Kazakhstan pipeline that already exists and then feeds into that. That's the short-term solution. Russia ultimately doesn't want that because at that point, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan are competitors. They want to keep the pipeline separate. They can tie into that for time being. And again, the advantage of that is in case of war, China doesn't want to be cut off in the Malacca Strait from getting their oil supplies, well, either through the Strait of Hormuz or the Malaca Strait, so they want as much energy coming on overland logistical supply routes, the longer term, more permanent solution is the power of Siberia too that actually runs through Ulaanbaatar area in Mongolia and then drops down into Beijing from the north rather than coming through Kyrgyzstan or Tajikistan and going down to Aramchi. It would go around the Atay Mountains and come down from Mongolia. So that's more inland more reserved away from more it's more out of reach from us air power and sea power yeah i don't have a good map for that up

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:11:53] I was trying to get it there and I've got the Siberia 2 pipeline that was just an image. Um, let me try to find it here.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:12:04] I'll try to get it if they can visualize it. I've talked about it so much. I can talk about it without I can visualize It in my head. So the the long-term solution is I knew they were gonna get it done because you know That the Western media was like saying oh no Putin and she didn't agree to a meeting on that And yeah, there's some other problems

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:12:29] the What they just agreed upon in the last meeting was that they were wanting to... The holding point for the final agreement is how much of a transit Russia is going be paying for in the next. Uh phases of the sub-siberian to to the other countries china is wanting next to cost uh at almost nothing and they say well you can make your money when you pass it on through when we pass it through and that's this is where they're being held up right now right

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:13:16] Yeah, yeah, it's gone back and forth, but it has to go through because both countries need it. Russia because they need to sell to somebody. China because if they don't do that deal, eventually, you know, they can't support themselves during war with the United States. So, yeah, you they can, they should have got that done a while ago, they really should have, you know from a from a geostrategic point of view. So yeah, they need to get that done and then they need to really escalate it. But yeah, they can fast track it through. Oh, okay. So there you go.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:14:02] This, if you'll take a look at the map, you can see where the word Mongolia is. This is the Siberia to pipeline proposed map that they are now taking a look at, uh, and, and going through and going through the negotiations. And George, as you look, as that rolls through, you can see that that would really impact. Uh... Korea and coming into the other areas uh... And really enhancing that could also but i want to be able to work at it

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:14:36] On this map, I want people to look at the lines in the north, the ones that go through Kazakhstan. Those are the most quickest to get up and running. The ones that go through that little gap where Kazakhstan and Mongolia almost touch but don't. Yeah, you want to do that one if you want minimize transit fees. Russia wants to go through Mongolia to start, uh, giving them an economic development plan, because you need energy for economic development. So he wants to do, but that one's going to take the longest. So what do they say? Cost quality time of production. Uh, long way, you know, in the longterm, he wants to run the one through Ulaanbaatar, but it's going to be, it's gonna be the most beneficial in long run, but it's got to take longest and cost the most. All right, using the old business school analysis there. So yeah, that's gonna take a while. So they're gonna try the other routes. Eventually, they gotta do all of them because they got a very high volume of oil and natural gas coming from multiple different fields. And they're spreading out different risks with the different pipelines. So yeah, if there's some kind of uprising or political instability in Mongolia, you shift to the other ones. You know, you shift to the one that goes between the countries. All right, you know, anything like that. Yeah, that's just a map of the different of the different areas. The reason why I had that one up is, yeah, just so people know what the names of them are. Plus you got Moldova and Romania.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:16:30] If Putin takes the Russian-speaking areas all the way to Odessa, so he's in Hursan area now and he moved through Mikhailiev area into the Odessa area, yeah, he doesn't have to take the whole provinces, he just needs the coastline. Right. Well, then he's got all the up into Moldova, Maya Sandu, the Kennedy School. President of Moldova, that's the Russian backed puppet. She's not very popular. She just got elected, so she's good for four years, three and a half more years. The parliamentary elections in Moldova are coming up. They have to have them by July 10th, I think it was, or July 10, 11, somewhere in there. So. With the energy prices spiking because the, uh, bruise, but pipeline no longer feeds them in, uh after December 31st, midnight energy prices are soaring. Uh, they already don't make a lot of money. Anyway, it's already a poor country. So their cost of living is going there. Um, cost of the living is growing up. Standard of living there's already low and it's going down. So they're going to have a populace. Come this summer. So she may be a globalist political leader, but she's not going to have power because the populist government is going to start just. If they can get a super majority in their parliament, they can just, or actually, they just get a majority. They just pass laws to start buying Russian natural gas Because of that, that's why the elections in Romania were so important. Because if Gorgiasca had won in Romania... Putin just holds out because they're almost down to the last Ukrainian. He'll be able to just move his army. Without a lot of resistance this year, let's say. You're again listening to what Danny Davis is saying and McGregor because they're the military experts. If he takes, I'm the political science, political theory master's and MPA over here. So I try to stick to my area. Whenever I talk outside my area of expertise, I try make a citation of people who do have that expertise. All right, so anyway, the, Gheorghescu, now it's Simeon and Gheorgescu, are going to win. They canceled the elections to keep Gheoghescu out. Their Supreme Court actually did uphold it again, but they're running the other election anyway. Yeah. So if the populace take over Romania and the populists are also in Bulgaria, but it doesn't matter, Romania is already on the Danube River Valley. And the AFD and the FPO in Germany and Austria, respectively, come into power, which Frederick Mertz is having trouble forming a government in Germany. Even though they just had elections, if you can't form a government, guess what? They got to do snap elections. He's already backtracked. He's all ready backtrack on his, um, on his immigration stance. So a lot of people in his CDU coalition have already switched sides in the polls. Okay, it's just unofficial polls, but they've already switched over to the AFD. So if they run another snap elections, AFD wins. So if same similar situation in Austria, again, if they switch over to populous Germany and Austria, well, for one thing, it's another Anschluss. Okay. But it's worse than that because if they start buying Russian natural gas, if they rebuild, well if they started buying Russian natural gas through the one pipeline that works in Nord Stream. And then they start supporting the whole German world. So. Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Austria, because the pipeline networks are all interconnected. And you already have Orban in Hungary, Ficu in Slovakia, and Vucic in Serbia. Well, then all of a sudden, you're in a situation where The populace would control from Germany, all the way down to Danube River Valley, to Romania and Moldova. So before I was talking about, if Russia economically develops, which they have, integrates with China, you have a completion of the Eurasian Economic Union. ASEAN has already, in a tariff war with Trump, have already announced they're going to work with China, which means ASEAn is going to join the Eurasian Economic Union. So if you add what I'm calling the Danube River Valley trading block of populace, then you're going have a super Megatradia Block from Germany. All the way to Vladivlastok and Shanghai. Your one end of- Wow. Once you know that, that's why they're so desperate. You go back to what I was talking about in the beginning. That's what they're trying to stop. That's the whole purpose of encircling, of moving the EU and NATO East and then circling them in Eastern Europe. And then the U.S. Military, doing the whole weapons of mass destruction thing as an excuse to move in to the Middle East to try to control the police in Central Asia. The whole global war on terror is a bunch of nonsense. It's to get, I know your audience is gonna be shocked to hear that, I mean, I now, it's.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:23:20] Your audience is not going to be out there. We knew something was up. We just didn't know why and how. So anyway, yeah, it's to try to get into Central Asia to get all the Caspian Sea area oil and gas like we talked about in some of the last videos we did, like two, three videos away ago. Yeah, so here's here's what G what was decided. Yeah The oil and gas fields in these areas. Well, why do I bring it up again? The past, we were under $6 trillion in debt when George Bush left office. We're $36 trillion in that now. So between the 7P plan of the left and our global war on terror, we've now spent $30 trillion trying to, the United States alone, in trying to bankrupt and disintegrate Russia. Okay, same thing with the country and France. This massive expenditures to bankrupt can disintegrate Russia. Russia and China got stronger with overland logistical supply routes. The Silk Road is all overland, logistical, supply routes, that's what this is about. So now, instead of the city of London and Paris, being able to stop Russia from integrating and stopping the greater Eurasian Economic Union, ASEAN, block from forming and then forming with Germany, they've created the circumstances where it's almost inevitable now. So instead of bankrupting Putin, he can now bankrupt them and complete that whole entire project. So they're panicking. Their debt to GDPs are too high, their ratios. So now they need to attack Iran. And destabilize it and build. They wanna. On this map, that's Turkey, by the way. I know it's blue like the ocean, but it doesn't stick out as well. But they want that to breeze, the cars to debris pipeline. That's what that's a picture of. Up top is the one from, is the Baku to Deblisi to Sahan pipeline that goes through cars. But there's another branch that goes into Iran. There's sanctions on Iran, so it's closed. But they want to extend that. To the other Iranian fields. And by the way, just for history, if people look at the history of Iran, BP moved in there in 1911, and the Western powers have been trying to put puppet governments in Iran for a long time. It's not new, it's ongoing. We're just at the 10th iteration of this now. You know, overthrowing Mosadegh in 1954 was the big one in putting the Shaw in power. Then he got overthrown. But the... The West and Russian Empire and then it's the Soviet Empire and back to the Russian Federation again, have been fighting over Iran for a whole bunch of different reasons. But now the United States, they're about to go broke. And just to show people what they're fighting over, you gotta take over the energy, mineral and agricultural products in the area. Okay, there's not a lot of agriculture in the Middle East, it's desert and sand, but there isn't Kazakhstan. All right, and there's plus a ton of minerals and everything else. So they want to build a pipeline that goes underneath Iran from, well, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and meet up at, at, up at Tabriz. Now that has a sense of urgency like I've been talking about since December while we've been talking about it since November of 2023. I think the first videos you put out were didn't make it out until December, but we've talking about this since then. This is nothing new for us. We're just, here we are in the timeline now, the timeline's getting much shorter now.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:27:48] But what is new for us is that things have heated up enough that President Trump's team still does not have a clear understanding of the domestic policies, either by being hidden or incompetent. They do not know what's going on. This is really pretty sad.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:28:18] Trump doesn't know what to do in that, in that Welker interview. He does not know what Waltz was apparently communicating behind the scenes with net yahoo talking about um the need to attack iran because of the nuclear site now they can't say the you know city of london and and the bank of paris are about to go broke they have to make up an excuse to attack Iran to destabilize it restabilize it, and then right. The pipelines before the AFD takes power, which is now even we're even closer, the time is even shorter. They're massively rigging elections. And in this case, I want to say Waltz absolutely knows what this is about. He knows the nuclear thing is a red herring because we know he's got my papers. We know that for a fact. But have they told Trump that information? I seriously doubt it.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:29:37] I doubt it.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:29:38] I think it's been stopped. But anyway, well, we put it on the telegram page so anybody can access the information now. Made it real easy for people to go to one page and read my papers and get around the gatekeepers. And so a lot of people think that's the reason why Trump put him out of the NSA, NSC over to the...

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:30:07] U.N.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:30:08] The UN, I'm sorry. Yeah, I want the UN to go away so I can't even say the word, right? The He was pro-Iranian war, but it's over, it's not over the nuclear. It's over those banks about going to go broke and they need to take that over because if they don't, West goes broke, the populist parties come into power and then the super Eurasian Economic Union absorbs ASEAN and the Danube River Valley all at the same time. Now, Putin is so close to making that happen. He's so close to turning the tables on the West. Why would he stop now? He's basically on the two yard line.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:31:03] It doesn't make sense

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:31:04] realize, I mean, in this interview, Wilker is talking about, oh, Putin stringing you along. No, Putin never wanted to call Trump in the first place. You know, that's the part that they don't. Because it's-

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:31:20] Putin This interview is very telling from the standpoint that Trump does not have all the information. And now we've gone from, as I alluded to in the beginning of this podcast, we've gotten from all Putin has to do is nothing to now Putin is actually helping President Trump do things by ending the power of the Bank of London. I did not have that on my bingo card.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:32:00] This is the nuance that's kind of appeared, you know, because what I put in in those last papers, the last Kellogg papers that you posted two weeks ago now, I forget what numbers they are they like nine and 10 or something. If people read those things and they should please go read all of them Because then it's going to it's gonna become alarming the extent Trump staff is so just, they don't have an expertise in geo-economic, geo-political and targeting package models. Because if they realized that Putin is about to bankrupt the people that tried to bankrupt him, so first of all, they don't even know what the real cause of the Ukraine war is. They don't know that. So now they don' know why Putin just wants to not change his course of action because it's really against, I'll just say Bank of England, I'll say City of London just for, you know, it's the Western banking community, but just to keep it simple. He can bankrupt them, bring the populace into power, and bring Eurasian peace. Keeps his course of action. But here's the kicker, and here's the new angle of this, is the city of London and that whole Oxford, you know, McKinder followers that run their clandestine entities and their think tanks like the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, That's where they that's where the banking community hits the academic community and the intelligence communities in those think tanks. That's where I'll go back to the strategic level. Wait, I can do it. See, that's why this map is so important, is because the grand strategic level, they meet in these think tanks. So that's where, yeah, that where academia, you know, that that's supposed to do their strategic modeling is not as good as mine, I'll tell you that right now. I hate to brag, but I love to brag. Well, you're still bragging. And finance come together. So now Putin is about to finish off the same people, you know, the Stefan Halpers and the Christopher Steeles, you know the Steele dossier. He's about to finished off the people that have been trying to lawfare, assassinate and bankrupt Trump. It's the same group of people that lured George Papadopoulos over and set him up, which proved to be a total setup by the way. So now Kellogg and what we've been talking about Kellogg Plan actually saves the people who are trying to assassinate Trump and lawfare and impeach Trump and lawfire General Flynn. It's the same group of think tanks that are in the Atlantic Council and.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:35:24] I want to make this important point If president Trump does not get someone like you or hire you or figure out what's going on, he's going to lose the midterms. Yeah, he says this is absolutely a horrific problem. He may win in the short term. Uh, but by Russia doing this, did I get that correct?

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:35:56] If he had followed Steve Bannon's advice, or not just Steve Bannin, but John Mearsheimer and Jeffrey Sachs and, and, you know, Lieutenant Colonel Danny Davis and Colonel McGregor, if he had follow their advice and just pulled out of Ukraine, then Putin would be bankrupting the same people that were trying to bankrupt and assassinate Trump and his supporters. Wow. So he should have run. OK, you don't want to do Russian collusion because in Russian collation would be true, but he could still have run a parallel path with Putin to get rid of a common enemy. All right, why is that important? Because like a bunch of people have been talking about. If. The deep state, if they if the Democrats win the midterms. And they get both houses, they're going to impeach and convince Trump. But then they're gonna come, they are going to immediately want to jail, you know, Pam Bondi, Cash Patel, and Dan Bongino, you know they're going to want to just throw all the opposition in jail, probably me too. So this is not, this would not be just a normal midterm election Okay, if they do that, they're already trying to outlaw the AFD in Germany, they already rigged the elections everywhere, especially in Romania. But this is why they're panicking because City of London and the Western Banking, the City of London falls, the derivative markets crashes, and then that's a big, huge negative spider web to all the other banking center communities. I don't want to go into, I did a long explanation just a little while ago on Um on Capital Acousin with Danny a little while ago. Well, we will not do that here. Well, that needs a separate video. Kellogg's, I'm sorry, but his foreign policy team is so dumb, they don't realize they needed to back out of Ukraine. Like I said, Davis, McGregor, Mearsheimer and Jeffrey Sachs are saying it for different reasons. I'm saying it for a compilation of reasons, putting everything together, that yeah, had he pulled out of out of Ukraine and just started following Mike Ben's advice and start talking about focus on the censorship in Europe, it would have been a parallel policy. Then he could come in and just let Putin finish everything off and get rid of those people that are trying to law-far us as Trump supporters and bankrupt us and. Censor us and everything else. So Trump's foreign policy team is radically confused over who the common enemy is. Because if that were to happen, well then we could do big energy deals. A greater economic Eurasian atmosphere, but do it in such ways that the capital flows still flow to our bank accounts. Because now if he loses, it's going to go to the bank accounts, well, of Berlin, Moscow and Beijing. And then that's what shifts the global political center of gravity. He's got to take a course of action that mitigates damages. You're not gonna get the whole Wolfowitz plan. That has backfired tremendously. You know, the Wolfowitz and Rand 2019 overextending and unbalancing Russia. Trump needs to come out and tell the American public, because he's saying, oh, it's Biden's war, it's Bidens war. He needs to be much more explicit what the causality is, is the Wolfowicz-Rand doctrine that they failed. But the problem is his staff, doesn't know that area of geo-economic, geo-strategic modeling to express that. What I want to get here is on this slide I pull this out of that world geostrategic article I did. That's 103 pages. It's a land power, sea power versus argument. I went over a long explanation on the interviewer I did earlier. Yeah, it's a two force physics models because in chaos, I mean, in complexity theory, you wanna get the elements that are predictable and the relationships to each other. And then the chaos theory part of it is in geostrategic theory. Is the actors can act a whole bunch of different ways. Since you're dealing with maritime riverine ports and terrestrial land, land bridge choke points, and you're with energy, mineral, agricultural commodities. And then for proxy wars, you're deal with. Ethnic, linguistic, and religious rivalries, those are actually your constants for chaos theory and in game theory. So I set up my models to integrate complexity theory to reduce the number of unknowns by creating a system of knowns. Your variables have been reduced. So now you know what to watch. So you can start to see which card these leaders play and then anticipate the card that the rival is gonna play. All right, Trump has played all the wrong cards because he got bad advice. May not want to hurt Trump. They might like each other. Maybe they do. Who cares? Business is business. He's got to get Putin has got to get rid of the people that are trying to get rid of him. Trump has put himself in the position where he's going to become collateral damage. He needed to get out of the way because it's got nothing to do with Trump. Right. It's got everything to do with I'm just using the city of London as just an overarching concept for Western financial centers. But Putin is not safe until the Western Banking Center collapses. So he can't stop now. He's got to keep on going. Because if he does a ceasefire with Ukraine, let's them regroup. Continued strategy of containment. So everybody should be reading John Lewis Gaddis's strategies of containment from Yale. It's a primary book in the field. So, cause this strategy of containment is not going to end until the populace come into power and integrate with Russian natural gas to revive their economies. So that's why they're in such a panic. Trump is going to put himself in the position where he either looks like now, either he looks like Neville Chamberlain and capitulated, and then he loses his face, loses the midterms and becomes impeached. Or he moves in another $40 billion. Makes his base mad in combination with attacking Iran, so then he's going to be a double negative and really lose his base.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:44:13] If he attacks Iran, he's lost.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:44:15] He's lost. Okay, so now the triple whammy comes in, the triple negative. That bankrupts the United States, we have an economic fallout, and he still gets impeached and loses in the midterms. He's put himself in such a box by not getting the hell out of Ukraine right away. And we know Mike Waltz has my models. By looking at Witkoff and these people, I don't think they pass the information on.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:44:53] Judging off of visiting with you about your models Being on the podcast with as much as you you've been on and seeing the talking heads on the TV on The interviews no they have not passed it on

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:45:09] Oh, yeah, because this you can just you can just watch that, yeah. Watch that and the Tammy Bruce interview a couple of days ago was a Friday. I think it was on Fox. Right. Oh, my God. You're talking about someone that has no clue what's going on. And she. On Fox News, she was about domestic politics. They put it, they moved the domestic politics person over to the State Department. It's she does not have anywhere even close remotely close to the right skill set for her job. I actually love her. I thought she was great on on Fox News. I love her domestic analysis, but now she's going for the State Department. That's international. That is not domestic.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:46:01] No, I know. So my head's kind of exploding. What do you think the next steps are?

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:46:14] If General Flynn isn't picked quickly, it's too late.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:46:21] I would agree with you.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:46:25] Or, or, you know, anyway, um, he might not be the only person in the world, but I just, again, you got to simplify it.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:46:32] I trust General Flynn.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:46:35] Yeah.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:46:37] And I, in fact, I've reached out to him many times to be on the podcast and I've never gotten through his gatekeepers, but I, I truly respect him as an individual and truly believe that he is the right man because he understands the issues.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:46:59] So if.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:47:00] But that is my opinion

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:47:02] Oh, in this slide set, I do want to get to this slide set because one of the big issues and it came out of the, this is an excerpt from the paper, is how the banking community controls, because you're talking about 0.00001% of the people on the planet, how do they control everything? Well, when you break it down to the big banks control know, the banking hierarchy and institutional domain number one, and then they finance. Business community hierarchy in institutional area number two, they also pay a lot of money to the graduate schools and the professors. So they weed out the professors they don't like. Then they take the people from the top graduate schools and they either hire them or they put them in the different foundations like MacArthur Foundation, Carnegie Foundation and the different major think tanks. They bring them in as interns and move them up. If you don't stick to the narrative, they just don't hire you. Okay, you know, kind of like me. So then they also have ownership in mass media. BlackRock, Vanguard, they own the controlling shares or influential shares in the mass media, so they can either influence it from the board of directors and add pressure. They tell the business community hierarchy to stop advertising on Tucker Carlson show that site. So they can control the board of directors and advertising dollars to control who gets what. Rachel Maddow is just a complete buffoon. She gets $30 million a year. There's no way she's worth even seven figures a year. Complete trash. None of it is true. Okay, my models are very accurate. How come I don't get 30 million a year? Well, obviously because

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:49:20] Well, you're better looking than she is.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:49:22] Well, I know that. Everybody knows that. But I'm just showing that out as the absurdity, because that was, you know, when her salary was revealed, it's just shocking. It's like, she's wrong about everything. Okay. People in the media world and in our, in our military fail upwards on purpose. I mean, if there's, if you look at what the salaries of these people are. Wow. You know, the, the degree that they fail upwards for being wrong all the time, well, they're not wrong by accident. The reason why they don't want my models out there and they keep on messing with your servers. Is because they don't want people to know what the underlying motives are. With a causal model that challenges the cover for action narrative from the substance forward and offers competing systems, you get to see, oh, they're really doing this, not that, if you have comparative models like the kind that I'm doing. So anyway, getting down to the rest of it, getting down the number six, Ever since the Dutch East India days and the British East India days, the banking community has always controlled the intelligence and military also. You see that with Brown Brothers Harriman and the law firms and the Dulles brothers with Sullivan and Cromwell. So the major finance works with the major legal firms that work with the different law, operations. And the different of which the mass media are also multinational corporations. So the big finance works with the big law firms to control these places, can control those institutions. And then heavily, they're at the grand strategic level. Then they're also managing the three levels of the government as well. You know, in the intelligence community. Of the strategic operational tactical levels. In the military, the same levels, but also in the civilian agencies also. Department of Energy, Department of Interior, you know, Geological Survey, where they go out in the world and they do these surveys and they're doing the surveys for who? To disseminate it to the Mineral Mining and you know Department of Agriculture. You know, all the commodities companies. So the government agencies go out and do these research to find the next area to target. So then we either target economically, diplomatically, or militarily, or covertly in the intelligence community. So when you're talking about how such a small percentage of the world's population being the big bankers, How they're controlling all nine institutions. You know, that's the reason why I made this list because they're training and equipping, you know, the people at the top level, they're trained in equipping not only the people in the government, but also the host nation governments that we move into. The primary- Right. Yeah, I was talking to Danny of Kappa Cosm before and I was explaining how I arose at this model. It's got something to do with, I can't remember the- Chinese guy's names that did the unrestricted warfare model. But actually, I actually haven't read that. I've read excerpts from it. But I developed this model from the United States moving into Bangkok in 1945. Because once DOD, CIA, US Army Corps engineers showed up to build airports to support the French Indochina Wars with Ho Chi Minh up in Dinh Vinh Phu. To build the airports, they had to build roads going north. And they needed oil and gas for the airplanes, so the big oil companies moved in. Well, once you build the roads up there, you have access to tremendous agricultural areas. So big agriculture moves in. The agricultural university professors move in. And you just have every Fortune 500 company in the world. Falling in right behind DOD, CIA, and US Army Corps engineers. So people are like, oh, wait, this is conspiracy theory stuff. Oh, no. Go back and look at the Southeast Asia development model. I have a 200-page slide set on that I need to finish. When you go through that by detail, you'll see how I developed this model. It's just a replication of it. Where does that come from? You're back to, that's how the Dutch East India company. Became successful in Indonesia and Malaysia that the British East India company modeled itself after in the British Raj era, except now it just functions a little bit differently. It functions in a loose form, but it's the same structure and functional, so I use structural and functional analysis. It works the same, but even though the entities are more vast, they're controlled through stock options rather, or yeah, stock, yeah, stock holdings rather than direct ownership or you know, those corporate foundations that the Dutch East India Company was actually working on. It's worked into more of a series of legal connections. Again, the connection between the big law firms. You know, in getting the big finance multinational corporations together and big media and government, because these people go back and forth between the SES class and the government and these different firms. And they all meet in the think tanks.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:55:40] Well, we've got about one more minute here, George. Um, you know, we sit back and take a look. I think we've covered a lot of material today, especially when we understand that president Trump is facing losing the midterms based on, uh, not having the right people, uh in his cabinet and for the foreign, uh policy section of it. I think he's doing, he's hitting it out of the park on the domestic policies. I think that he is just flat running on all cylinders on his domestic. It just is kind of sad that he's going to have such headwinds based on his foreign policies. Right. And that to me is heart.

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:56:28] Yeah, with my models, his foreign and domestic policies could be highly organized. Oh, I've been listening to Doug McGregor. Yeah, it's, you know, he's worse than I am. I mean, he really the past few weeks have been talking about how logically incoherent everything is. And people really do need to go read my series of papers because right now we're doing everything verbally the best we can. But if you read my papers, they're more systematic. So it controls for one variable at a time. So people can have the time to actually absorb it. People know what the different pieces of the puzzle are. I offer overarching analysis to how they fit together. So people might know, people probably know three quarters of it. But I add the 25%, the 25% is going to be different for everybody's expertise.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:57:26] Exactly. And how it all fits together is a true, um, methodology that is not being studied. So, uh, how do people get ahold of you, George, for the podcast listeners?

George McMillan, Geopolitical Expert [00:57:43] Oh, LinkedIn, I, I only want to deal with people, you know, with the real names and stuff like that. If I deal with people on, on Telegram, everybody signs up as a pseudonym and you know are you talking to FSBSVR or you know you don't know who you're talking to, you know, the primary people that listen to me are an intelligence analyst and I don't want to talk to any foreign intelligence and all.

Stu Turley, CEO Sandstone Group, Podcast Host [00:58:10] Nope. We kind of like not dealing in that. But with that, George, I will have your LinkedIn information in the show notes. And this will be in your section on the energydoosbeat.co. So thank you, George for stopping by the podcast today. I do appreciate you.