February 24, 2025

February 24, 2025

February 24, 2025

February 24, 2025

February 24, 2025

February 24, 2025

Stuart Turley: [00:00:10] Welcome to the Energy Newsbeat Daily Standup. My name is Stu Turley, President and CEO of the Sandstone Group. It is crazy out there. I’d like to give a shout out to Dan Bongino. Congratulations on being the new Deputy Director for the FBI. You’re the right man for the right job, and I think you know where a bunch of things are, where you need to dig around. So let’s get started with our stories. Natural gas prices surged 160%, and they’re not coming down anytime soon. Next story that I’ll talk about is the UK blacklist, 40 shadow fleet ships. This is the UK. Another story here is the US imposes fresh sanctions targeting Iran’s shadow fleet. There’s a difference on how this is playing out. Let’s go to the next story. AGDC market interest in Alaska LNG continues to rise. This is huge because getting the tankers from Alaska, the Philippines, or any of that Asia market, we got to take advantage of it. Let’s get ready to rumble. American AI is high on its own supply. This is a big topic, and I’m going to have an ask for some folks at the, when I talk about this article. Cheniere targets Sabine Pass LNG expansion in FID in 2026 or 2027. Let’s see if that happens a little sooner, just with as much LNG is on the plate, but it’s pretty cool that they’re expanding out again. All right,. [00:01:42][91.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:42] Let’s start with this first story here. Natural gas prices surged 160%, and they’re not coming down anytime soon. They’ve jumped in recent weeks, all major consuming markets, including the United States where prices have soared more than 160 % from the colder weathers. In the Europe, the end of the Russian gas transit flows via Ukraine stopped on January 1st, prompting the continent to buy more LNG and prepare for a more intense refills season between April and October. Going forward, prices both in the US and Europe are set to remain high even at the end of the heating season in Northern hemisphere, as Europe will need to stock up on much larger volumes ahead of the next winter. Here’s where I don’t have it in my crystal ball, and I think that there is such a great forward progress that there is hopes that we may end the Russian -Ukraine war. And if you go to energynewsbeat .co and take a look at the resources, go to check out our articles from George McMillan. George McMillan has got a series out there on why the Kellogg plan is DOA, and he has been, I’m really impressed with his information. Once he and I talked about it, the change to the Ukraine negotiations happened. Coincidence or cost? Not sure, but I’ll tell you what, he has got some great information out there. And I see an end to the war. How soon? It just depends on the administration and how fast they can get it done. It’ll be good for no wars in the world. It would be a great goal. [00:03:25][102.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:25] Let’s go to the next one. The UK blacklist 40 shadow fleet. The UK is imposing a sanction, are you ready? On Russian oil trade, targeting an additional 40. The biggest sanctions packet against Russia’s shadow fleet brings the total number of oil tankers sanctioned by the UK to 133, more than any other European nation. This is absolutely silly from the standpoint that again, Russia has increased their GDP growth over last year, it was up to 4%. Even with all of the sanctions, sanctions don’t work as intended. [00:04:06][41.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:04:07] So let’s take a look at the next story. The US imposes fresh sanctions targeting Iran’s shadow fleet. Now, this is very important. This is out of Bloomberg. 22 people in 13 vessels were targeted in the latest sanctions. State and treasury department said on Monday, the agencies were targeting a network linked to the shipment of tens of millions of barrels of crude oil. And the sanction entities are located in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, India, and China. This is critical. The difference is because the EU sanctions don’t actually work. And these sanctions, the last time President Trump was directly involved in sanctioning the Iran sanctions, they actually work. So here’s, you got sanctions that work, sanctions that don’t work. So this’ll be fun to take a look at. [00:04:59][52.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:00] Let’s go to the next article here. AGDC market interest in Alaska LNG continues to rise. This is really, really pretty cool because they stated, AGDC stated that this via social media after the Philippine ambassador to the U .S. Jose Manuel Romandas said that the Philippines plans to procure LNG from Alaska to meet its growing needs to develop the country sector. As I talked a little bit about that in the Energy Realities podcast with Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and the Tammy Nemeth this morning, the LNG export is a Trump’s ace in his back pocket when you start to try to take a look at trade imbalances. People are gonna pay a little bit more for LNG to buy it from the United States. It’s a pretty cool thing, especially when you consider that that may wipe out a trade tariff from the United States. I think people are gonna go, me, but on X today, I don’t know if this is true or not. I saw President Putin saying, President Trump, I would even enter into a negotiation with you for critical minerals. So President Trump is onto something. If this is true and President Putin is going, hey, I don’t mind trading with you for critical minerals. It’s about business. And I think it’s pretty funny that we’re gonna get into this kind of thing that President Trump’s deal making is going to have a very significant wide range. Let’s go to this next story here. And as I bring up this next story with AI and data centers, I wanna give a shout out to Steve Reese and Reese Consulting. They are absolutely at the tip of the spear in natural gas trading, LNG exports. And if you’re in buying, selling oil or training, they are such a phenomenal group of people. I love Steve Reese and the whole gang. Looking forward to a regular series now with Steve. They are sponsoring the Daily Podcast, but I’m gonna be interviewing him live and in person at his place every once in a while. And so we’re gonna have some fun there. [00:07:05][125.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:07:06] Let’s go to the next story here. American AI, high on its own demand. We’re gonna need a lot of natural gas for the data centers. The most powerful people in the United States are obsessed with spending more on artificial intelligence, the AI. As Alexandria O ‘Cortez says, hey, just kidding, Greenland and Gaza. President Donald Trump has signaled he wants total dominance of the technology. Elon Musk wants open AI and then for himself and open AI CEO Sam Alton is aiming for artificial intelligence or AGI, which mimics all human capabilities and plans pushing for exponentially increasing investment to get there. And then Chinese lab DeepSeek demonstrated a cost efficient version of it. The US tech has taken their present situation with its own Sputnik moment. Americans have derived all the wrong lessons. Spend even more on AI. Trust Chinese technology even less and reach back to analogies from the 19th century coal industry to justify seemingly justifiable 21st century expenditures in AI. Three forces are in play. Collectively, they are locking up the industry into a trap. I could not agree anymore. If you’re an expert in AI, if you’re the CEO of an AI company, I’d like to visit with you on the podcast. I would like to try to figure out more about this because this is a huge energy issue. And as we start learning and going through this, please reach out to the show and I’d love to visit with you. It’s a very interesting article. [00:08:56][110.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:56] Let’s roll to the last story here. Chenier targets Sabine Pass LNG expansion FID in 2026 or 2027. December, 2023, Chenier said it plans to build two instead of the three liquefaction trains as part of the Sabine Pass number five expansion project with optimization unit cost for the project includes two large scale trains with each nameplate capacity of seven MTPA and a maximum production capacity about 8 .43 MTPA, including bottlenecking the expansion will add about 20 MTPA capacity to the liquefaction plant. This is pretty cool. The LNG reporter exporter also needs OOE approval for this project. I’m sure that’ll happen very quickly. The Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi facilities, CEO Jack Frisco said during a company’s meeting, he said under the Trump new administration, Chenier intends to strategically pursue permits to ensure the long -term growth and optionalities of its Sabine Pass. Pretty cool. Hats off to them. This is out of the story from LNG Prime. A way to go guys. [00:10:15][78.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:10:16] All right, well with that, like, subscribe, share, read this to your pets, read this to your family. I’m looking forward to all the great interviews that we’ve got coming up. Got a couple of great interviews with Doug Sandridge and we’re gonna be talking about a few wild kind of things going on there. But anyway, have a great day. We’ll talk to you all soon. [00:10:16][0.0][602.6]