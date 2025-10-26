AI Boom Sparks Natural Gas Revival in the Permian

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stu Turley is joined by co-host Kimberly Page and Kirk Edwards, President of Latigo Petroleum, to discuss the evolving energy landscape in the Permian Basin. They cover the shift toward natural gas, AI-driven data center demand, LNG exports, pipeline development, and the impact of U.S. strategic reserves and global geopolitics on oil and gas prices.

The conversation highlights opportunities for natural gas producers, challenges in oil markets, and the critical role of reliable energy infrastructure, including small modular reactors and backup turbines for data centers.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro: Stu, Kimberly & Kirk kick off the show

00:25 – Message to Washington: “Get out of the way”

01:22 – Permian layoffs & drilling slowdown

02:45 – AI boom & natural gas demand

04:02 – Permian gas pricing & flaring issues

04:45 – SPR depletion & U.S. energy security

06:18 – OPEC+, tariffs & global oil volatility

08:41 – California’s oil hypocrisy & imports

10:32 – Oil price outlook & Saudi control

11:22 – Rising gas demand & LNG export growth

12:13 – Data centers, turbine shortages & power needs

13:54 – Nuclear energy potential & SMR progress

15:15 – Natural gas optimism & Anadarko revival

16:43 – Rig count drop & workforce impact

17:39 – Closing thoughts: “Drill baby drill”

We covered the article on LinkedIn by Kirk, where he was quoted in the Houston Chronicle.

Message to Washington: Texas oil doesn’t need tariffs or OPEC+ flooding, we need you to get out of the way.

This morning, I was quoted in a Houston Chronicle editorial that captures what many of us in the Permian and beyond are feeling, disappointment and confusion over a U.S. energy policy that seems to bounce from one extreme to the next.

“Energy security has never been more important than it is today. And yet we’re ceding increased production to foreign countries, as opposed to employing our own people and spending the dollars here.”

Right now, we’re seeing layoffs, shrinking investment, and growing uncertainty, not because we can’t produce, but because Washington is sending mixed signals on everything from tariffs to LNG to tax incentives to telling OPEC to flood the world markets with their oil.

We’re not asking for handouts. We’re asking for consistency, common sense, and confidence that the government won’t undercut our ability to operate and invest.

“It’s just depressing right now living here in the Permian and seeing all your friends getting laid off and businesses slowing down.”

Chris Wright and Doug Burgum If you care about American jobs, American production, and American leadership, I hope you’ll read this and think hard about where we’re headed. And please pass it along to the higher ups that can change our current policy.

It is a true honor to interview CEOs and companies that impact energy markets globally, and today’s podcast is an excellent example of how we can achieve Energy Dominance.

Cut regulations and get out of the way, but “Drill baby Drill” cannot be sustained at $50 oil, and oil producers make more money when Democrats are in power—kind of ironic.

Thanks again, Kirk and Kimberly! I had an absolute Blast, Stu.

