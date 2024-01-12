After 15 Years Of Permitting, TransWest Wind Transmission Project Is Still 5 Years From Going Live
THE TRANSWEST PROJECT WILL CARRY 3,000 MEGAWATTS OF POWER FROM WYOMING TO CALIFORNIA. IT’S TAKEN 15 YEARS TO PERMIT AND APPROVE SO FAR — AND IS STILL FIVE YEARS FROM GOING LIVE.
After 15 years, the Bureau of Land Management finally approved a 732-mile transmission line that will send 3,000 megawatts of power from the Sierra Madre and Chokecherry wind energy projects in Wyoming to renewable-hungry California.
The $3 billion project, which will run across Colorado, Utah and Nevada, will require another five years of construction b…
