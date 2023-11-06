Africa’s Geothermal Power Sector Set To Overtake Europe
Total geothermal power generation capacity in Africa may reach 13GW in 2050.
Kenya and Ethiopia will lead the growth of Africa’s geothermal sector, accounting for close to 90% of total capacity.
Many African countries with geothermal potential rely heavily on hydropower for their electricity supply.
Africa’s geothermal sector will attract at least $35 bill…
