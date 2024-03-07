Africa’s gas production fields declining, AEC warns
The Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, has revealed that many of Africa’s existing gas production fields are declining.
According to Ayuk in the African Energy Chamber’s The State of African Energy 2024 Report, the continent’s gas production fields are quickly reaching the end of their productive lives.
The AEC chairman called on g…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.