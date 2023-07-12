Africa’s energy poverty: Dwindling forests, high power costs worsening energy security in Sierra Leone
RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT DRIVING UP ELECTRICITY RATES; HUGE RENEWABLE POTENTIAL NEEDS INVESTMENT
Sierra Leone’s energy poverty, like other countries in the African continent, has compounded massively. Most of the country still depends on firewood for cooking fuel and the country’s progress towards renewable shift is extremely slow.
Over 72 per cent of the country has no access to electricity and 99.2 per cent depend on unclean cooking fuel, found Tr…
