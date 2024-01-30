We sat down with the head of the African Energy Chamber NJ Ayuk, who defended the exploitation of fossil fuel resources, criticised pressure from Western countries and told us about the priorities of African producers.
NJ Ayuk, the former head of the South African law firm Centurion Law Group, is now pinning his hopes on the development of oil and gas fi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.