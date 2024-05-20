Adnoc buys stake in NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project
UAE’s Adnoc has purchased an 11.7 percent stake in the first phase of NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export terminal in Texas from Global Infrastructure Partners. Adnoc and NextDecade also entered into a 20-year LNG offtake agreement for the fourth Rio Grande LNG train.
According to a joint statement issued on Monday, the Phase 1 RGLNG equity stake has been…
