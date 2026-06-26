Aalo-X Nuclear Approval is Huge and Oil and gas markets are in Flux

Secretary Chris Wright is the Best Energy Secretary in the United States history, in my opinion, and today is a great example of that. His Department of Energy approval for the Aalo Atomics reactor start is huge for the United States. And on the other side of the Pond in the UK, you have the complete opposite, and you can see Ed Miliband banning North Sea oil production, but buying North Sea oil and gas from Norway. This is shades of Jennifer Granholm!

We cover 10 Big stories today on the Energy News Beat Stand Up.

1. Advanced Nuclear Energy Approvals (Opening Story)

The podcast leads with a major milestone: Secretary Chris Wright approved the Allo-X Critical Test Reactor to reach critical mass. This represents a landmark achievement for U.S. nuclear energy, with hopes to reach criticality before July 4th. The host also mentions other advanced reactors like Tetra’s Mark Zero and Valar Atomics’ high-temperature gas reactor reaching zero power criticality in Utah.

2. Oil Market Volatility & Strait of Hormuz Disruptions

Extensive discussion of crude oil market fluctuations driven by geopolitical tensions. Jeff Curry (from CNBC) argues that recent price declines are temporary, with underlying market conditions remaining tight. The podcast covers:

Previously trapped crude being released through the Strait of Hormuz

Shipping risks and limited operational lanes

Tanker attacks and captains avoiding the strait

Predictions of future price spikes due to depleted SPR and Cushing reserves

3. Middle East Energy Politics & Supply Routes

Saudi Arabia resuming tanker loadings at Ras Tanura

Iraq reversing pipeline flows to route crude northward to Turkey

Iran’s declining relevance due to reduced transit fees

Qatar’s LNG challenges and alternative routing around the Strait of Hormuz

4. EU Methane Regulations & Energy Security

Secretary Chris Wright and other officials warn that proposed EU methane regulations could disrupt European oil and gas supply. The host criticizes these regulations as a wealth transfer that increases consumer costs without climate benefits.

5. UK Energy Policy Criticism

Ed Miliband (UK Energy Secretary) vetoed a proposal to increase North Sea oil and gas drilling, despite the UK still relying on 40% natural gas. The host criticizes this as economically counterproductive.

6. Refining Economics & California’s Impact

Discussion of refining costs and how California’s regulatory overreach creates massive price disparities:

Texas refineries: $5/barrel to refine gasoline

California refineries: $15/barrel to refine gasoline

California drivers pay $2.16 more per gallon than Texas

California must import 40-60% of gasoline from Asia

7. AI Boom Driving Natural Gas Demand

Tennessee Valley Authority reports electrical demand is exceeding forecasts due to AI and hyperscaler data centers, forcing massive natural gas expansion. The host emphasizes natural gas won’t disappear anytime soon.

8. Grid Infrastructure Crisis

New York faces a tightening electricity supply as AI data centers and new manufacturing seek grid connections by 2030—equivalent to the load of an entire New York City. The host criticizes politicians for ignoring the need for 24/7 dispatchable power and the physics of AC grid requirements.

9. Political Commentary & Election Integrity

The host calls for the “Save America Act” to ensure legal registered voters in elections, criticizing Senator Thune and broader election integrity issues, particularly in California.

The podcast weaves together energy market realities, geopolitical tensions, regulatory policy, and infrastructure challenges into a comprehensive view of current U.S. energy security concerns.

Here are the full stories on the Energy News Beat Website.

1.Aalo-X Gets the Approval to Turn On the Aalo-X Critical Test Reactor Secretary Chris Wright Signs the Critical Notice – A Landmark Milestone for U.S. Advanced Nuclear and AI Power

Aalo Atomics was founded in 2023 in Austin, Texas, with a clear mission: mass-manufactured nuclear plants delivering electricity at under 3¢/kWh to power data centers and cities.

Key milestones:2023: Company founded; leadership recruited from MARVEL program and industry (Tesla, SpaceX, etc.).

2024: DOE site granted at INL; Environmental Assessment completed; pilot factory opened in Austin.

March 19, 2026: Unveiled completed Aalo-X Critical Test Reactor facility — the first new reactor built at INL in ~50 years.

April 30, 2026: DOE-Idaho approved the Documented Safety Analysis (DSA) — one of the most rigorous gates in the DOE process.

June 25, 2026: Secretary Wright signs final startup authorization.

This puts Aalo on track for criticality before the July 4, 2026, deadline set under the DOE’s Nuclear Reactor Pilot Program.

Part of a Historic Wave: Three Advanced Reactors Critical by July 4

Aalo-X is the third advanced (non-light-water) reactor to reach this stage under the DOE Pilot Program:

June 4, 2026: Antares Nuclear’s Mark-0 (sodium heat-pipe microreactor) achieved criticality at INL.

June 18, 2026: Valar Atomics’ Ward 250 (high-temperature gas reactor) reached zero-power criticality in Utah.

June 25, 2026: Aalo receives final approval to turn on.

Secretary Wright has publicly highlighted these achievements as proof that President Trump’s aggressive nuclear goals are being met.

What This Means for Investors

This approval is a major de-risking event:

Technology validation moves from paper/design to real nuclear operations.

DSA + startup authorization demonstrates Aalo can design, build, and safely operate a nuclear facility — a huge credibility boost.

Data from Aalo-X will compress licensing timelines for commercial Aalo-1/Pod deployments.

Private-sector execution (no ratepayer funding) at this speed is rare and highly attractive to investors.

Positions Aalo as a leader in factory-built sodium-cooled microreactors optimized for the exploding data-center/AI power demand.

Broader sector tailwinds: Surging interest in advanced nuclear from hyperscalers, utilities, and policymakers.

While Aalo remains privately held (having raised significant capital, including a reported ~$136M across rounds), milestones like this typically unlock follow-on funding, strategic partnerships, and increase the likelihood of strong exits or growth capital.

What This Means for Consumers and the Broader Energy Picture

For everyday Americans and businesses:

Reliable, always-on clean power — critical as AI data centers drive massive new electricity demand.

Long-term potential for lower and more stable electricity prices through abundant, high-capacity-factor nuclear.

Reduced transmission losses via co-location (reactor + data center on the same site).

Strengthens U.S. energy independence and supply-chain resilience (domestic fuel, factory manufacturing).

Creates high-skill jobs in nuclear engineering, manufacturing, construction, and operations.

Supports decarbonization goals without relying solely on intermittent renewables.

The modular, factory-built approach promises dramatically shorter construction times and more predictable costs compared to traditional large nuclear projects — a game-changer for scaling clean firm power.

The Road Ahead

With final approval secured, Aalo is expected to proceed rapidly to:

Fuel loading and zero-power criticality testing.

Power ascension and full operations.

Integration with a portable data center test load.

2027 target: First electricity generation and data-center powering at Aalo-X.

Commercial Aalo Pods and the vision of a “Gigawatt Factory” for mass production are next.

2.Jeff Currie: Oil Market in Surplus Today, But That Tells Us Nothing About Tomorrow

Key Points and Quotes from Jeff Currie

Here are the standout insights drawn directly from Currie’s own summary of the interview (posted on X) and the CNBC discussion:

“While the market is in surplus today, that tells us nothing about tomorrow.”This was Currie’s central thesis. He views the recent price weakness as a short-lived phenomenon rather than a fundamental rebalancing.

Recent supply surge is temporary

“Over the past three to four weeks, we’ve seen previously trapped crude pushed out through the Strait, and that supply is now hitting the market. That helps explain the recent move lower, but it’s a temporary dynamic rather than a shift in the broader balance.”The release of this previously constrained crude (widely understood to be linked to reduced risks in the Strait of Hormuz post-peace developments) has weighed on prices, but Currie argues it does not reflect a durable increase in available supply.

The market has “likely overshot to the downside”

Currie believes price action has moved too far, too fast in response to the temporary supply release.

Underlying conditions remain tight

“Underlying conditions remain tight. Shipping risks persist, only limited lanes are operational, and flows are still constrained.”Even after geopolitical de-escalation, physical and logistical bottlenecks have not fully disappeared.

3.Saudi Arabia Starts Loading Tankers at Ras Tanura’s Sea Port

4.Iraq Set to Accelerate Hormuz Bypass

As tensions flare once again around the Strait of Hormuz—with recent incidents including a vessel struck off Oman’s coast and Iranian Revolutionary Guard warnings—Gulf oil producers are racing to secure alternative export routes. While the strait has historically carried nearly 20% of global seaborne oil trade, Iraq is moving decisively to reduce its vulnerability through accelerated northern and western pipelines. This builds on real-time flows already bypassing the chokepoint and parallels fast-tracked projects in the UAE, with Saudi Arabia leveraging its established infrastructure.

Iraq’s Northern Lifeline Already Flowing

Iraq’s North Oil Company has reversed flows on key pipelines, routing Basra crude northward to Kirkuk and onward via the existing export line to Turkey’s Ceyhan terminal on the Mediterranean. Volumes on this northern route are climbing toward 340,000 barrels per day (bpd) and delivering critical revenue after southern disruptions slashed Iraq’s exports earlier in 2026.

Home>Crude Oil>Iraq Set to Accelerate Hormuz Bypass

Iraq Set to Accelerate Hormuz Bypass

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June 26, 2026 Clark Savage39

As tensions flare once again around the Strait of Hormuz—with recent incidents including a vessel struck off Oman’s coast and Iranian Revolutionary Guard warnings—Gulf oil producers are racing to secure alternative export routes. While the strait has historically carried nearly 20% of global seaborne oil trade, Iraq is moving decisively to reduce its vulnerability through accelerated northern and western pipelines. This builds on real-time flows already bypassing the chokepoint and parallels fast-tracked projects in the UAE, with Saudi Arabia leveraging its established infrastructure.

Iraq’s Northern Lifeline Already Flowing

Iraq’s North Oil Company has reversed flows on key pipelines, routing Basra crude northward to Kirkuk and onward via the existing export line to Turkey’s Ceyhan terminal on the Mediterranean. Volumes on this northern route are climbing toward 340,000 barrels per day (bpd) and delivering critical revenue after southern disruptions slashed Iraq’s exports earlier in 2026.

Last week, the Iraqi cabinet approved plans to accelerate exports through the Kurdistan-Turkey pipeline network, targeting a tripling of capacity from the current ~220,000 bpd to 770,000 bpd. The Kirkuk-Ceyhan agreement is set to expire on July 27, and Baghdad has already requested a one-year extension

These moves echo Iraq’s 1980s strategy during the tanker war—routing oil overland to evade threats in the Gulf.

5.Iraq Cuts West Qurna/2 Output Under Force Majeure as Tankers Remain Unavailable

6.U.S., Qatar, Nigeria, and Algeria Warn Proposed E.U. Methane Regulations Could Disrupt Europe’s Oil and Gas Supply

7.Ed Miliband Vetos Plan to Boost Oil Output for Defense Fund

You just can’t buy this kind of Stupid! Banning North Sea oil, but still buying it from Norway.

8.Phillips 66 CEO Mark Lashier warned of greater refining and petrochemical earnings volatility from Hormuz disruptions

9.AI Boom Forces Tennessee to Plan Massive Natural Gas Expansion

10.Politicians have broken America’s grids – And Consumers pay the price – Through the nose

Thank you to all of our great subscribers, patrons, paid subscribers, and sponsors!

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

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