A Very Convenient Waring – Gregory Wrighttone on the Energy Realities Live

What does the Data show us about Net Zero? Or, can you even trust the Data? Check out the International team of David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth and Stu Turley live 8:00 Central US. From Bulgaria, UK, and Texas

Highlights of the Podcast

01:33 – Inconvenient Facts

02:48 – Greg…