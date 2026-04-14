A Structural Shift in Capital Allocation in the Energy Sector is Underway Due to the Iran Conflict

The Structural Shift is how the capital is going to be allocated, either in new pipelines, or getting coal plants out of mothball storage, or even developing your country’s energy sources.

Net Zero has hit a wall, and energy security is taking center stage.

We have David Blackmon, Mike Ariza, and Professor Mische on the podcast tomorrow covering the 7 huge Executive Orders President Trump is rolling out.

1. Structural Shift in Capital Allocation (Energy Sector)

The conversation explores how investment patterns in the energy industry are changing, with capital moving toward pipeline infrastructure and away from traditional routes like the Strait of Hormuz. This reflects broader concerns about energy security and the need for self-sufficient energy systems.

2. Coal Resurgence

A significant theme is the unexpected comeback of coal as an energy source. Despite previous commitments to phase out coal, demand is increasing in Europe and Asia, with coal plants being restarted or kept operational. This challenges the “net zero” movement and highlights the continued reliance on fossil fuels.

3. Iran Conflict and Energy Market Disruptions

The podcast discusses how geopolitical tensions, particularly involving Iran, create vulnerabilities in global oil supply chains. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint, and disruptions there could cause significant price spikes and market volatility.

4. U.S. Energy Dominance and Exports

There’s emphasis on the U.S. position as a major energy exporter—including coal, oil, and gas. The discussion highlights how U.S. energy production could help offset global supply disruptions and strengthen America’s geopolitical position.

5. Financial and Investment Analysis

The transcript includes stock market analysis and investment opportunities, focusing on energy companies like Peabody Energy, Exxon, and Chevron, suggesting potential gains in the sector.

6. Podcast Content and Expert Discussions

References to upcoming episodes and expert guests indicate this is part of a broader series examining the energy crisis and its implications.

1.A Structural Shift in Capital Allocation in the Energy Sector is Underway Due to the Iran Conflict

Coal Restart and Demand Growth Expectations

Natural gas shortages have triggered widespread gas-to-coal switching, particularly in Europe and parts of Asia. The U.S. electric power sector is seeing coal consumption rise 7% in 2025 (drawing down stocks ahead of some 2026 retirements). Globally, the IEA had projected a plateau in coal demand (8.8 billion tonnes in 2025, slight decline in 2026 pre-crisis), but the energy security imperative is boosting near-term use for baseload power.

Coal Demand Growth Expectations by Country/Region (IEA and related forecasts; crisis accelerating near-term use in security-focused nations):

Source: IEA, ENB

World coal consumption by region (IEA data): China and India dominate, with steady or growing demand in Asia-Pacific offsetting declines elsewhere. Crisis-driven switching is temporarily lifting U.S. and select European use.

Source: EIA

U.S. coal electric power consumption by region (EIA): National average up sharply in 2025, with regional variations.

Coal production forecasts 2022–2030 by major countries (illustrative of sustained demand in China, India, Russia, Indonesia; U.S. and Australia more stable/declining).

India and Southeast Asia continue to see structural growth in power; China remains the largest consumer, with flexible use; the U.S. and select regions see short-term restarts for security.

Energy Security Over Net Zero: Policy Realignment

The crisis has forced governments worldwide to prioritize an affordable, reliable supply. Emergency coal use, delayed retirements, and relaxed green mandates are evident. Net-zero timelines are being de-emphasized in favor of diversified, domestic, or secure imports. This is a structural policy pivot: execution and resilience now trump ambitious long-term targets in many capitals.

Impacts on Monetary Systems, Consumers, and Investors

Monetary Systems: Energy-driven inflation is reaccelerating headline CPI. Central banks (Fed, ECB) face stagflation risks—higher oil/gas prices feed into broader costs, complicating rate paths. Currency volatility is rising in import-dependent economies; the dollar strengthens as a safe haven. Prolonged disruption could echo 1970s-style pressures.

Consumers: Higher gasoline, heating, and electricity bills are squeezing household budgets. U.S. pump prices have jumped (national average ~$3.88/gallon post-spike, higher in California); European gas costs have doubled. Governments are deploying subsidies, stockpiles, and demand-side measures, but pain is real—especially for lower-income households.

Investors: Capital is reallocating to traditional energy (upstream, midstream, coal assets) for cash flow and dividends. Energy stocks have outperformed amid volatility. Private equity and institutions are increasing exposure to secure hydrocarbons and infrastructure. Renewables remain attractive for diversification, but pure-play net-zero bets face headwinds where security trumps. Overall: higher returns in fossil infrastructure with embedded geopolitical premiums.

Conclusion

The Iran conflict is catalyzing the biggest rethink in energy capital allocation in years. Pipelines are rerouting flows, coal is providing emergency baseload, and governments are choosing security over speed-to-net-zero. While the transition to lower-carbon sources continues where practical, the near-term reality is clear: reliable, diversified supply wins. Investors and policymakers who adapt to this structural shift will be best positioned in the post-crisis energy landscape.

2.U.S. Oil Blockade Is Set to Boost American Exports, and Impact Consumers

rump Administration Moves to Shore Up the Weak Link

Recognizing California’s vulnerability as a national security risk—particularly for military fuel supplies—the Trump administration is taking decisive action. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and the White House have already invoked the Defense Production Act to restart key offshore infrastructure, such as the Sable Offshore pipeline system in the Santa Barbara Channel.

Looking ahead, experts, including USC Professor Michael Mische, UC-Berkeley Professor James Rector, and U.S. Oil & Gas Association President Tim Stewart, have outlined a blueprint of seven targeted Executive Orders designed to federalize control, boost in-state production, and guarantee fuel security. These draft EOs—slated for discussion on the Energy News Beat podcast with David Blackmon this week—would treat California’s oil reserves and infrastructure as national security assets, overriding state-level restrictions where necessary.

Here are the seven proposed Executive Orders:

Offshore Production & Pipelines: Allow full offshore oil production and use of all existing pipeline networks to move crude onshore to California refineries or terminals.

Revoke LCFS “Special Blend”: Declare California’s unique low-carbon gasoline detrimental to national security and economic vitality; replace it with the national Reformulated Fuel Standard to ease shortages.

Federal Control of Reserves: Remove state and local restrictions on offshore and onshore reserves in key counties (Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Monterey, Orange, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura); declare them national security assets under Department of Energy oversight.

Pipeline Federalization: Place all California crude oil and gasoline pipelines under direct Department of Energy management.

Refinery Production Shift: Direct California refineries to ramp up jet and diesel output for military and domestic needs while encouraging imports of standard U.S. gasoline from Gulf Coast refineries.

Benicia Refinery Restart: Direct the Secretary of Energy to lease and operate the Valero Benicia refinery complex for seven years, dedicating 100% of output to U.S. military and Nevada needs.

Oversight Structure: Create a seven-year federal operational structure under the Secretary of Energy to coordinate all energy strategies in California.

Professor Mische summed it up: “President Trump can fix the California energy debacle. Invocation of these Executive Orders would have an immediate and positive effect on stabilizing the California fuels markets while providing high levels of certainty and assurance that California crude oil producers and refinery operators could support U.S. force readiness and the security of the U.S.”

Bottom Line: America-First Energy in Action

The Hormuz blockade delivers a clear geopolitical and economic win: stronger U.S. exports, reduced reliance on hostile regimes, and proof of American energy dominance. Higher pump prices are the short-term trade-off, but the Trump administration’s aggressive moves to fix California’s self-inflicted vulnerabilities show it is not leaving any part of the country behind.By treating California’s energy infrastructure as the national security priority it truly is, these policies ensure the Golden State stops dragging down the rest of the nation—and starts contributing to true U.S. energy independence.

3.Coal Is Back in Play Around the World

4.President Trump Said Gas Prices May Stay Elevated Till the Midterms: A Deep Dive into the Iran War Unwind and Global Oil Market Realities

5.Dallas Fed Impact Study of the 2026 Iran War on U.S. Inflation: A Scenario Analysis

6.Executive Orders for President Trump: Ensuring that US has Necessary Fuels from California to provide US National Security

This article was originally on the California Globe by Katy Grimes, and she has been at the front of the fight for California Energy Security.

7.US is quickly lining up Tankers in the Gulf of America

8.Peabody Energy May Be the Only Winner of the Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Latest Earnings and 2026 Outlook: Built for This Moment

Peabody’s full-year 2025 results, released in early February 2026, showed resilience amid lower seaborne prices: revenue of approximately $3.8 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $455 million, and operating cash flow of $336 million. The company sold 122 million tons globally, with seaborne metallurgical coal at 8.6 million tons and thermal exports at 9.9 million tons.

The 2026 guidance—issued before the Hormuz escalation—already pointed higher: seaborne metallurgical coal sales targeted at 10.3–11.3 million tons (with Centurion’s longwall ramp adding premium volumes), seaborne thermal at 12–13 million tons total (7.5–8.5 million tons exported), and PRB thermal at 82–88 million tons. Costs remain competitive, and the company expects strong free-cash-flow generation with lower capex post-development. Peabody plans to return 65–100% of available free cash flow to shareholders and sits at zero net debt.

Many of Peabody’s export cargoes are unpriced, meaning rising spot prices flow straight to the bottom line. Analysts now forecast 2026 revenue north of $4.6 billion, EBITDA around $870 million, and positive EPS of $2.39—numbers that look even more attractive with today’s coal-price tailwinds.

9.The Oilfield Service Crunch Is Here

You can also find all of the stories on https://energynewsbeat.com/

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

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