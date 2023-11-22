A Massive U.S.-Led Pledge Could Be A Global Gamechanger
THE NEW WHITE HOUSE PUSH TO TRIPLE NUCLEAR ENERGY HAS BEEN JOINED BY MORE THAN 10 NATIONS SO FAR.
The United States is preparing to announce a pledge to triple the world’s production of nuclear energy by 2050, with more than 10 countries on four continents already signed on to the first major international agreement in modern history to ramp up the use of atomic power.
Signatories to the pledge, set to be unveiled at the United Nations climate summit…
