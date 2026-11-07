Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
4h

Despite facts not fully exposed in documents, the property openers rights have been trampled. This is an important issue for other transmission line projects - namely the Texas project with a huge budget.

The issue comes down to an organization taking private property for public infrastructure. These utilities are for profit entities and essentially are invoking governmental rights to condemn property, purportedly for community benefit. Issues surrounding condemnation authority, ‘public’ assets paid for with public money giving private enterprise profit mechanisms, and siting processes are at the center of the conflict. Certainly the behavior of private entities and utilities are on close examination. The entire conflict just stinks like bad management on behalf of the utilities and government agencies. Both subject to regulation changes by irate private citizens and landowners.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Stu Turley and others
3 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turley Energy Group · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture