John Rich says the utility ignored a better path. The court record shows a stronger, narrower problem: offers, routing discretion, and a right of entry that lets clearing start before the fight is over.

Energy News Beat | November 7, 2026

When John Rich posted on Nov. 6 that Alabama Power “has defied the wishes of The Army Corps of Engineers, The DOI, The USDA, and me,” he turned a Shelby County property fight into a national landowner story (John Rich on X). The post says the utility has “an alternative route with a willing landowner, but refuse[s] to use it.”

Those are allegations. After reviewing publicly available court papers and reporting, Energy News Beat found no Army Corps, Interior, or USDA letter, permit condition, or order about this route. We also found no signed consent from a neighboring owner. What the record does show is more concrete, and in some ways more troubling for any family that owns land in a utility’s path.

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The project and the property

The dispute centers on Alabama Power’s Autaugaville–East Pelham 230-kilovolt transmission line. The company describes it as an approximately 74-mile addition meant to relieve loading on existing lines, move power more easily between the Montgomery and Birmingham areas, and support future load growth (Alabama Power statement published by the Trussville Tribune). A planning document in the court record calls it about 75 miles (ABC 33/40 I-Team). According to reporting on its Supreme Court filing, the company puts the project at $248 million and says the landowner’s property is about 0.55 miles of the route (ALPolitics). Company filings cite a May 2027 in-service date (Alabama Power TRO motion).

The landowner is Fenn Church, named in court filings as Grady Fenn Church, individually and as personal representative of an estate, along with GF Church Properties II, LLC. He owns more than 400 acres near Calera, where he is building a retirement home (WVTM 13, Sept. 22). The judge’s order lists nine Shelby County tax parcels (Shelby County Circuit Court order, Sept. 22, 2026). Alabama Power seeks a 125-foot transmission right-of-way plus access easements along existing roads, including use of the main driveway to his home. Court records show the route reaching the center of Buxahatchee Creek (ABC 33/40).

This is an easement, not a land purchase. Alabama Power says the owner keeps title while the company gets rights to “construct, own, operate, and maintain” the line (company statement). For a family, though, an easement can still mean a permanent cleared corridor and crews using its roads.

What the judge found

On Sept. 22, after a two-day evidentiary hearing, Circuit Judge Jonathan A. Spann barred Alabama Power from entering the property. The ruling was a preliminary injunction, not a final decision on whether the company may condemn the land. The order lays out the offers: $80,000 in January 2025, $132,000 in September 2025, and final offer letters totaling $194,000 dated May 19, 2026. Church did not receive those letters until May 26, after the condemnation complaint had been filed in probate court (PI order).

The judge found Church likely to succeed on two fronts. The first was procedure: the final offers omitted a separately stated figure for the lost value of the rest of his land and did not describe the “advanced communications” rights the complaint sought. The order also found that filing before Church received the offers was “a violation of Ala. Code § 18-1A-22(d).” The second was routing. A company transmission supervisor testified that the route was set “with no consideration to existing zoning,” the county’s comprehensive plan, or the “development potential or suitability” of affected property. He also testified that he had discretion to add bends “but chose not to exercise any such discretion” on the Church property (PI order).

Those are early-stage findings about likelihood of success, based on the evidence presented. They are not a final ruling that the route is illegal. Still, they are the strongest documented support for the landowner’s complaint, and they came from a judge rather than a celebrity post.

Figure: Timeline of documented events in the Church property dispute, fall 2021 to May 2027.

Why the bulldozers came anyway

Alabama Power appealed. On Oct. 21, the Alabama Supreme Court stayed the injunction in a one-page order without stated reasons (WVTM 13; AL.com). Inside Climate News reported the vote as 5–1 (Inside Climate News via Chattanooga Times Free Press). We did not locate the order itself or the docket.

The legal lever is old. Under Section 235 and Ala. Code § 18-1A-284, an appeal alone does not suspend entry after assessed damages are paid into court and the required double bond with sufficient surety is given; that does not itself override a separate injunction (Ala. Const. § 235; Ala. Code § 18-1A-284). Alabama Power says it paid the probate award and posted a double bond of $850,870 (TRO motion; WVTM 13). Judge Spann had read that right as aimed mainly at disputes over compensation, not challenges to the right to take. The stay leaves that question unresolved in public.

On Nov. 4, Alabama Power filed a new verified complaint and asked the court to bar interference with its work and keep Church and his company at least 300 feet from timber and vegetation clearing work (TRO motion, CV-2026-901264). The request has not been granted in any record we reviewed. WVTM 13 reports the company’s complaint says Church refused to move away from the work area. The company told WVTM 13 that it halted work “due to safety concerns” and sought the order “as a last resort.” Church told the station that crews cut dozens of oaks across about 200 yards; that is his account, not a measurement. WVTM reported a hearing set for Monday, Nov. 9, at 1:30 p.m. CST (WVTM 13, Nov. 5, updated Nov. 6).

The “willing landowner” route

Rich has said a “wide open, clear-cut path” lies “about 200 yards away” (Trussville Tribune/WIAT). Church’s sworn affidavit, as summarized by ABC 33/40, describes two route-change requests. The first moved the line toward his boundary and neighboring timberland. Alabama Power rejected it over where the line would enter and exit his land and because the neighbor had not given written permission. The second was rejected because it added length and angles. ABC 33/40 says the company’s court response puts one change at about four-tenths of a mile and six additional large angles (ABC 33/40).

In August, Church called the neighbor “open to negotiations.” That is not the same as a signed easement. Under Alabama Power’s published accommodation criteria, a neighbor’s route cannot change without that owner’s written consent (company criteria). We could not independently validate the alternative’s length, cost, engineering feasibility, or consent. No published route map was located.

Figure: Evidence-status table of the utility route, two owner requests and the Rich-described path.

The agency claim

Rich’s post names three federal agencies. Energy News Beat found no public Corps Section 404 or Section 10 determination, Interior or Fish and Wildlife comment, or USDA program action tied to this segment. The only documented USDA link is Rich himself: an ALPolitics opinion column says USDA described his envoy mission, and that he exchanged “written questions involving USDA” with the company (ALPolitics column). Agencies may have communicated privately. No reviewed source establishes a binding federal permit condition or order requiring a different path; informal preferences and enforceable requirements must not be conflated.

Utility need versus landowner burden

Alabama Power gives a public-need justification for the line. It says the project improves reliability for its customers, and its filings cite 1.6 million customers (TRO motion). It says routing considers access, topography, land use, angle points, length, and environmental impacts, and that routing engineers are not given owner information (company statement). It says it began outreach in December 2022, met Church on site, reduced planned access roads after an April 2026 meeting, and it said it had “no intention of assigning or allowing those access rights to third parties working on our behalf” (ABC 33/40, Sept. 10). That is a company statement, not proof the easement terms were changed. No project-specific cost-benefit comparison of the alternatives was located in the records we reviewed.

For ratepayers, this is a cost-accountability question. We did not verify this line’s rate-base treatment or any recovery of litigation costs from customers. Alabama Power is a subsidiary of Southern Company (Alabama Power). The reviewed record does not quantify any investor impact; the governance and reputation questions are qualitative. This is not investment advice.

What this means for landowners

The lesson is practical. Alabama law generally allows 30 days from the making of a probate condemnation order to appeal to circuit court (Ala. Code § 18-1A-283). Boutwell counted from the dated order, not its later recording, but also allowed that appeal to proceed on equitable-estoppel grounds involving erroneous court advice (Boutwell v. State). After the required payment into court and double bond, an appeal alone does not stop entry. Here, the separate preliminary injunction was reportedly stayed. A family can therefore obtain preliminary relief and still watch trees fall before the court decides the merits. This article is not legal advice, and landowners facing a taking should talk with qualified counsel promptly about case-specific deadlines.

The documented record does not prove Alabama Power defied three federal agencies or turned down a ready, consenting alternative. It does show a judge finding it likely that the company skipped offer steps and routed without weighing development potential or using available discretion. Those findings remain unresolved while the corridor is being cleared.

Figure: Generic Alabama condemnation stages, not a project map, with documented status for the Church property.

Stu’s Take

Here is what bothers me. Alabama Power needs transmission, and we all benefit from a stronger grid. But a judge looked at the evidence and found it likely that the company’s final offers reached the owner after it had already filed suit, left out damages to the rest of the land, and drew a straight line without considering what it would do to this family’s property. Then a one-page order with no reasons let the chainsaws start anyway.

That is backward. If the right to take is in question, the trees should stay standing until a court answers it. Once an oak the owner believes is 250 years old is down, no check can put it back.

I am not taking John Rich’s word on the federal agencies until I see the letters. I want Alabama Power to show its work: the alternative routes, the costs, and why bending the line was off the table. And I want lawmakers to ask whether entry should proceed before courts resolve challenges to the right to take or the route.

I am following Fenn now and will again reach out to John Rich to get him on the podcast. I also rated the community notes as incorrect so they would not show up.

For our paid subscribers, we do want to help with data, research, and getting answers.

On Monday, we are also kicking out the weekly report on state and federal legislative projects impacting consumers.

We have a busy week next week. Doomberg and Capital Mischief ‘s Charlie Garcia will be at 12:30 Central and it will be live on X, YouTube, LinkedIn and here on Substack.

We have the Energy Realities with David Blackmon's Energy Additions and The Nemeth Report tomorrow morning live on X, David’s LinkedIn (we will try again), Substack, Tammy’s, David’s, and my YouTube accounts.

On Tuesday we have Tim Stewart, President of the US Oil & Gas Association, the Hon. Jasson A. Isaac, and David Blackmon to cover energy policies in the new political landscape.

Wednesday, we will have the Energy News Beat Stand Up, and Friday we have Tucker Perkins, President and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council. We will be covering the Northeast, home heating oil, and the impact on consumers. We will also be covering backup power solutions.

Appendix A — Sources (accessed Nov. 7, 2026)

• John Rich post on X, Nov. 6, 2026 (claim lead, not authority) — “They have an alternative route with a willing landowner, but refuse to use it.”

• Shelby County Circuit Court, Order on Preliminary Injunction, CV-2026-900929, filed Sept. 22, 2026 (as posted by ABC 33/40) — “…chose not to exercise any such discretion when routing the transmission line through the Church Defendants’ Property.”

• Alabama Power Motion for TRO and Preliminary Injunction, CV-2026-901264, filed Nov. 4, 2026 (as posted by ABC 33/40) — “…the risk of failing to meet the May 2027 in-service date, both to Alabama Power and to its 1.6 million customers…”

• ABC 33/40 I-Team, “This is my home,” Aug. 31, 2026 — “Alabama Power’s response in the court records says one proposed change would add about four-tenths of a mile and six additional large angles.”

• ABC 33/40, ruling pending after two-day hearing, Sept. 10, 2026 — “Alabama Power has no intention of assigning or allowing those access rights to third parties working on our behalf.”

• WVTM 13, judge blocks Alabama Power, Sept. 22, 2026 — “The judge’s order says the project is otherwise on schedule…”

• WVTM 13, Calera landowner fights transmission line, Oct. 26, 2026 (Central) — Reports crews clearing adjacent timberland; also reports “roughly 4 miles of his property,” which conflicts with the company’s 0.55-mile figure and is not used.

• WVTM 13, “These are my trees,” Nov. 5, updated Nov. 6, 2026 — “When the property owner stated he would not move to a safe location, we halted work due to safety concerns.”

• Trussville Tribune / WIAT, Aug. 13, 2026, with Alabama Power project statement — “Alabama Power does not acquire the land in fee: the landowner continues to own the land.”

• ALPolitics, appeal to Alabama Supreme Court, Oct. 3, 2026 — “…only about 0.55 miles of a roughly 74-mile, $248 million transmission project…”

• ALPolitics opinion column (Angela McClure), Aug. 14, 2026 — “After conversations and written questions involving USDA, Rich says he still did not receive the substantive answers he was seeking.”

• Inside Climate News / Alabama Reflector, via Chattanooga Times Free Press, Nov. 2, 2026 — “On Wednesday, in a 5-1 ruling, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an order granting Alabama Power’s motion to stay…”

• AL.com, Supreme Court ruling, Oct. 21, 2026 — Reports a one-page order staying the injunction.

• Ala. Code § 18-1A-283 (Justia) — “…within 30 days from the making of the order of condemnation…the trial shall be de novo…”

• Boutwell v. State, 988 So. 2d 1015 (Ala. 2007), full opinion reproduced by HallApproved from CourtListener data — Held the day-31 filing untimely under the statute, but nevertheless affirmed reinstatement on equitable-estoppel grounds.

• Ala. Code § 18-1A-284 (Justia 2025 Code reproduction) — “…paid into probate court in money and a bond shall have been given in double the amount of such damage, with good and sufficient surety…”

• Ala. Const. § 235 (Justia reproduction) — Right of entry pending appeal; bond “not less than double” the award (as reproduced).

• Ala. Code § 18-1A-22 (Justia 2025 Code reproduction) — Pre-suit offer and written statement/summary; remainder damages separately stated if appropriate.

• Alabama Power careers page — “We are the second largest subsidiary of Southern Company…”

• Fenn Church’s X account (@Gfennchurch) — Account link supplied by Stu Turley; not independently authenticated.

Appendix B — Route evidence comparison

Appendix C — Records not located / open questions

• No Army Corps, Interior/Fish and Wildlife, or USDA letter, permit, comment, or order about this route was located.

• No signed consent or easement from the neighboring “willing” owner was located.

• No published route map, GIS file, or exhibit drawing of either route was located.

• The primary stay order was not obtained; its date, form, and effect are reported by WVTM 13, AL.com, and Inside Climate News.

• The probate condemnation order, award amount, and date were not located; the $850,870 double bond is the company’s figure.

• As of Nov. 7, 2026, the TRO hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m. CST; it has not yet occurred.

• No Alabama PSC filing specific to this line, and no figure on cost recovery for litigation, was located.

• Whether specific customers (for example, data centers) benefit was not documented; the company cites general reliability and load growth.

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Appendix D — Alabama eminent-domain background

• Right of entry pending appeal: under Ala. Const. § 235 and Ala. Code § 18-1A-284, an appeal alone does not suspend entry after assessed damages are paid into probate court in money and the required double bond with good and sufficient surety is given (§ 235 says “not less than double”). That does not itself override a separate injunction. Text is from Justia reproductions, not the official Legislature host.

• Pre-suit offers: Section 18-1A-22 requires the prescribed pre-suit offer and written statement/summary; if appropriate, compensation for the acquired property and damages to the remainder must be separately stated. The statute contains exceptions to the appraisal requirement. The circuit order found those requirements unmet here.

• Remedy: the circuit order says these failures “would justify a conditional dismissal pursuant to Ala. Code § 18-1A-230.”

• Route challenges: the order applies Alabama Power Co. v. Taunton, 465 So. 2d 1105 (Ala. 1984), under which a landowner must show that the location is “arbitrary and capricious or wantonly injurious.”

• Appeal clock: Alabama law generally allows 30 days from the making of a probate condemnation order to appeal to circuit court, with de novo trial (§ 18-1A-283). Boutwell counted from the dated order, not its later recording, but allowed that appeal to proceed on equitable-estoppel grounds involving erroneous court advice; that is not a general extension. No deadline for this case can be computed without the probate order. This is not legal advice; owners should consult qualified counsel promptly.

• Easement vs. ownership: the company says it acquires an easement; the owner keeps title. The 2019 Broadband Using Electric Easements Accessibility Act lets electric providers use easements for broadband. The circuit order found the final offers did not describe the “advanced communications” rights the complaint sought.

Appendix E — Methodology

• Court filings, public reporting, and attributed company statements form the evidentiary basis. No one was contacted, and no paid or records-request access was used.

• No video is used to establish agency action, legal authority or the legality of entry.

• Where sources conflict (0.55 mi vs. “roughly 4 miles”; 74 vs. about 75 miles; 1.4, 1.5 or 1.6 million customers), the article uses attributed figures and notes the conflict. No distances, costs or acreage were derived from maps or imagery.

• Statutory and constitutional text is quoted from Justia reproductions; Boutwell from a full-text reproduction of the 2007 opinion.

• Absence of a record in this review is not proof that no agency action exists.