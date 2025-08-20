In the race to fuel the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers, a troubling pattern is emerging across the United States: the aggressive use of eminent domain to seize private land for high-voltage transmission lines. These infrastructure projects, designed primarily to support the massive energy demands of tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, are sparking widespread backlash from landowners, environmentalists, and everyday consumers.

While AI companies reap the benefits of reliable power for their server farms, the costs—both financial and societal—are increasingly borne by the public. This article explores the rising tide of eminent domain requests, the funding mechanisms behind these expansions, and alternative ways to finance them without further burdening consumers. We'll draw on recent cases, including a heated controversy in Maryland and warnings from Texas, while examining similar issues in other states and the real-world impact on electricity prices in the nation's most expensive regions.

The Surge in Eminent Domain for Power Lines:

A National BacklashEminent domain, the government's power to take private property for public use with compensation, has long been a tool for infrastructure development. But in the AI era, it's being wielded more frequently to carve paths for transmission lines that feed data centers—facilities that consume electricity on a scale comparable to entire cities. A prime example is the Piedmont Reliability Project in Maryland, a proposed 70-mile, 500,000-volt transmission line aimed at powering Northern Virginia's "data center alley," home to clusters of AI servers.

Tyler Drden on Zerohedge posted:

Developers of a controversial 70-mile, 500,000-volt transmission line cutting across three Maryland counties to power data centers in Northern Virginia's "spy country data center alley" have faced mounting backlash from residents, prompting the project's backers to request U.S. Marshals to escort survey crews after repeated threats from property owners, according to local media outlet WJZ 13.

Backlash has been fierce: landowners in Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick counties have reported threats of violence against survey crews, including incidents involving guns, dogs, and ATVs, prompting PSEG Renewable Transmission to request U.S. Marshals for protection after local law enforcement declined to intervene.

Residents decry the project as a "government land grab" that threatens farms, ecosystems like Gunpowder Falls State Park, and property rights, all to benefit out-of-state data centers.

This isn't isolated to Maryland. In Virginia, neighbors in Loudoun County are fighting Dominion Energy's proposed 165-foot, 500kV transmission lines explicitly for "data center alley," arguing that the unconstrained buildout of these facilities is creating an energy crisis.

Similarly, in Georgia, Blackstone-backed QTS data centers have faced resistance over power needs, with Georgia Power resorting to eminent domain in rare cases after negotiations fail.

Pennsylvania lawmakers have slammed Virginia's data center boom for draining regional power, predicting more contentious eminent domain disputes as transmission projects multiply.

Nationwide, local opposition has blocked or delayed over $60 billion in data center projects, with fights in states like West Virginia over coal-powered expansions fueling the backlash.

I would rather see a coal plant's life extended and a data center dropped there with a cohesive plan to convert to a nuclear modular reactor than charge consumers for the heavy transmission line costs.

Even renewable energy projects are getting caught in the crossfire, as federal agencies scrutinize transmission lines tied to solar or wind if they're deemed essential for data centers.

In Texas, the story takes a financial twist. A LinkedIn post by energy professional Joanna Friebele warns Texans to "hang on to your wallets," highlighting how the Permian Basin Reliability Plan and data center growth could drive up electric bills.

Comments estimate costs at $33.1 billion—potentially exceeding $50 billion—for new transmission, questioning whether it's for oil and gas reliability or the "biggest growth sector" of AI data centers as forecasted by ERCOT (Texas's grid operator).

This echoes a broader sentiment: as AI drives demand, conflicts over land and lines are just the beginning.

Funding the Grid Expansion: Beyond Consumer Fees

Traditionally, high-voltage transmission lines are funded through utility rates passed on to consumers, who pay via higher electricity bills. In Maryland, for instance, residents already face skyrocketing costs due to imported power and green policy shortfalls, exacerbated by data center demands.

But with AI companies as the primary beneficiaries—data centers could account for up to 12% of U.S. electricity by 2030—critics argue it's unfair to saddle households with the tab.

So, what alternatives exist?

Several funding sources could shift the burden away from consumers:

Government Subsidies and Tax Incentives: Federal policies, including investment tax credits for regionally significant transmission lines, can attract private investment without raising rates.

Additionally, Department of Defense grants and programs could fund resilient grid upgrades, viewing them as national security assets.

Development Finance Institutions offer capital for infrastructure, though they're more common for cross-border lines.

Private Investment and Partnerships: Electric companies are exploring private capital from investors or direct contributions from power-hungry customers like data center operators.

Tech giants could fund lines through cooperative agreements, as seen in some non-transmission alternatives where utilities partner with large users.

In California, alternative financing for key transmission regions is being piloted to avoid ratepayer hikes. But we have seen how that worked out in the past. The oil companies were fined or charged for the high-speed rail line that did not get built.

Federal and State Oversight: The federal government influences construction via policy, potentially directing funds from infrastructure bills to prioritize AI-related grids without consumer cost passthroughs.

These options could ensure that beneficiaries like AI firms foot more of the bill, but implementation lags as demand surges.

The Real Cost: Skyrocketing Electricity in High-Price States

The impact is already hitting wallets, especially in states with high baseline rates and data center concentrations. As of August 2025, the U.S. average residential electricity price has risen 6.5% year-over-year, with national increases exceeding 30% since 2020, much driven by data centers.

What is consistent in these states is the Net Zero and Green Energy policies of shutting down coal and natural gas plants before low-cost energy can be replaced.

Here's a snapshot of the most expensive states and their increases:

Data sourced from recent reports; rates approximate based on August 2025 figures.

In Ohio, households saw at least a $15 monthly increase starting June 2025 due to data centers, with PJM capacity prices spiking tenfold from projected growth.

Virginia and Georgia face similar subsidies, where residents pay for grid upgrades benefiting Big Tech.

AI's power hunger—searches use 10 times more electricity than standard ones—amplifies this, potentially adding billions to national bills. I covered some of that here:

Conclusion: Who Really Benefits?

The trend of land grabbing via eminent domain for AI-powered transmission lines is disturbing, pitting private property against corporate gains. As states like Maryland, Virginia, and Texas grapple with these projects, the question remains: Why should consumers fund infrastructure that primarily serves trillion-dollar tech firms?

Behind-the-meter AI Data Centers

Behind-the-meter data centers should be a rallying call for Americans. Take the Stargate data center, for example, they are planning on not supplying power to the grid, and it would have enough power to supply 90,000 homes. And in Abiline, we have 52,729 housing units with a population of 125,182. As you can see, Stargate’s power would supply all of Abiline, Texas, without charging the consumers. At least I have not seen it show up on my bill yet.

However, the data centers in the east are government AI centers that have already been built. They plan to charge consumers in the state for the huge transmission lines, despite the coal plants being shut down in the name of saving the planet.

The AI and Data centers should be located where the power is generated, and they should not charge consumers. Nuclear would be ideal, but the past shutdown of the nuclear industry has left us years away from solving the problem. Secretary Wright at the Department of Energy is all about getting it turned on as fast as possible, and they are making great progress. But I fear they are not going to be fast enough.

Microgrids are going to be critical in the near term for consumers and businesses. As I have said, those who can afford their own energy back-ups will be happier, and businesses will stay open.

Even though I detest subsidies, we may need to look at leveraging government subsidies, tax credits, and private investments, and we can rebalance the equation. Without change, electricity costs in high-price states will continue to climb, leaving everyday Americans to pay the price for the AI revolution.

It's time for policymakers to ensure the beneficiaries bear the burden—not the bystanders.

It is also time for the bystanders to take action and vote with their feet. Move out of areas that are going to be put in transmission lines to support data centers.

The chart above indicates that Democrat-run states are the most expensive due to their energy policies.

Let me know if you are in a Blue state and if you think we are on target.