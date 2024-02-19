President Biden announced a temporary pause on LNG exports to address climate change concerns and assess domestic energy needs.
The decision could impact pending LNG projects, raise energy prices, and spark political debates.
Critics argue the pause might prolong coal dependence in other countries, potentially increasing carbon emissions.
President Biden r…
