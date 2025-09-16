90% Tax Deductions & Strong Returns? The Shalehaven Investment Model

In this episode of Energy News Beat – Conversations in Energy, I sat down with Graham Patterson and Nathan Myers, founders of Shalehaven Partners. It is refreshing to find oil and gas investments that offer investors attractive benefits by design.

One interesting note is the makeup of their investor base. Generally, oil and gas industry folks tend to shy away from investing within the industry because they have seen too many actors in this space promote average deals, which are designed to make the sponsor money, not persay the investor. One of the big things my team at Sandstone always says is “If they are making money on you, they are not making money with you”. That phrase is exactly why I love what Shalehaven is doing with their annual vintage funds.

Another thing that jumped out at me when reflecting on the conversation is the step-by-step approach they have to evaluating and underwriting assets within the portfolio. I am slightly biased since my firm helps with some due diligence and underwriting, but the thoughtfulness and rigor they apply to each deal is why the 2024 portfolio is returning over 30% annualized cash-on-cash.

I learned a lot, and it is easy to see why many of their investors are in the oil and gas space. Trust is earned, and by what I can see, they are working hard to earn everyone's trust.

Learn more: shalehaven.com

And get in touch with them here

Topics covered:

Why all oil & gas investments are not created equal

How Shalehaven reduces risk through portfolio diversification

The power of 90%+ first-year tax deductions

Differences between investing in AFEs vs. joining a fund

Transparent fee structure with no acquisition or disposition fees

How hedging protects investors from price downside

Shalehaven’s expanding focus on natural gas demand from AI/data centers

Whether you're an energy insider or an investor in high-tax states looking for yield and tax efficiency, this episode unpacks how Shalehaven's model stands apart from the pack.

“We don’t make any money until we pay our investors back” is enormous, and I have not seen this done before. Stu Turley

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:00 – Meet Shalehaven’s Founders

02:15 – What Shalehaven Is and Why It Was Built

04:01 – Risk Reduction Through Diversification

05:32 – Only Proven Assets—No Exploration Risk

06:45 – Why Invest in a Shalehaven Fund Instead of Direct AFEs?

07:45 – Fee Transparency and Investor Alignment

08:33 – Credibility Within the Energy Industry

09:49 – Transparency and Simple Structures

12:17 – Tax Efficiency: 90%+ Deductions in Year One

14:32 – Oil & Gas vs. Green Energy Returns

16:39 – Target Returns: 15–20% Base with Tax Bonus

18:47 – Hedging Strategy: 75% at $65 Oil

20:05 – Why $55–$75 Oil is the Sweet Spot

22:00 – Data Center Growth = Natural Gas Tailwinds

24:15 – Future Investment in Behind-the-Meter Infrastructure?

25:04 – How to Invest with Shalehaven

26:29 – Wrap-Up & Looking Ahead to Fund III