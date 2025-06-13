Oil prices have been a rollercoaster in recent months, but a new benchmark seems to have settled in: $80 per barrel is the short-term norm for Brent crude, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East. However, this fragile equilibrium could be shattered if Israel follows through on potential strikes against Iran’s oil export facilities, a move that could send prices soaring and disrupt global energy markets. Adding fuel to the fire, Iranian leadership has ramped up rhetoric, blaming the United States for enabling Israel and raising the specter of activating "sleeper terrorist cells" within the U.S. as retaliation. Here’s a deep dive into the dynamics at play and what they mean for energy markets and global security.

The strikes carried out by Israel involved waves and hundreds of airplanes. It had to have been well-orchestrated, timed, and had a devastating impact. The attacks are expected to go on for several days, and I am assuming that they will be targeting the ballistic missile and drone factories next.

Talking with some pilots about flight times and tanker coordination tactics was very enlightening, revealing the extensive planning that went into this operation. And it is the air traffic coordination of the refueling ballet that is impressive.

The United States has approximately 606 aerial tanker aircraft, making it the largest operator of such aircraft globally. This figure includes various types like the KC-135 Stratotanker, KC-46A Pegasus, and KC-10 Extender, primarily operated by the U.S. Air Force, which accounts for about 75% of the world's tanker fleet.

Israel operates 14 tanker aircraft, consisting of seven Boeing 707 tankers (locally known as Re’em) and seven KC-130H Hercules tankers. Additionally, Israel has four KC-46A Pegasus tankers on order to replace the aging Boeing 707s. There is uncertainty about whether the KC-130H can refuel Israel's F-35 jets, potentially limiting their refueling to the Boeing 707s for certain missions.

The $80 Oil Price Plateau: A Delicate Balance

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, coupled with Iran’s missile attacks and Israel’s retaliatory strikes, has kept traders on edge. For months, markets shrugged off Middle East tensions, focusing instead on softening demand in China and increased production from non-OPEC countries like the United States. But Iran’s October 2024 ballistic missile barrage on Israel and fears of Israeli retaliation targeting Iran’s oil infrastructure have reintroduced a risk premium.

Iran, an OPEC member producing around 3.2 million barrels per day (bpd), accounts for roughly 3% of global oil supply. Its exports, primarily to China, have climbed to 1.7 million bpd despite U.S. sanctions. The Kharg Island terminal, which handles 90% of Iran’s crude exports, is a critical chokepoint. An Israeli strike on this or other facilities, such as the Abadan refinery or Bandar Imam Khomeini petrochemical complex, could knock out a significant chunk of Iran’s output, potentially pushing oil prices above $100 per barrel.

The picture below is from an old announcement of the new oil export terminal in 2023. This does split the export terminals, but is another potential target for Israel, depending on how the conflict escalates.

Yet, the market’s response has been surprisingly muted. OPEC+ members like Saudi Arabia and the UAE hold spare capacity to offset disruptions, and global supply chains have diversified, reducing reliance on Middle Eastern oil. Moreover, diplomatic efforts, including a 2023 Saudi-Iran rapprochement, have so far prevented Iran from targeting Gulf oil infrastructure in retaliation. For now, $80 appears to be a ceiling—unless Israel escalates.

Israel’s Potential Strike: A Game-Changer for Oil Markets

Israel’s military actions against Iran have been calculated but devastating. In October 2024, Israeli strikes destroyed much of Iran’s air defense systems, including S-300 batteries, and crippled its ballistic missile production by targeting critical infrastructure. These strikes avoided Iran’s oil and nuclear facilities, a decision influenced by U.S. pressure to prevent a broader regional war and global economic fallout.

However, Israeli officials are reportedly considering “significant retaliation” against Iran’s oil infrastructure in response to ongoing provocations. A strike on Kharg Island or other export terminals could halve Iran’s 1.7 million bpd in exports, tightening global supply. While OPEC+ could theoretically compensate, logistical bottlenecks—especially if Iran retaliates by mining the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global oil flows—could exacerbate shortages. Such a scenario would likely push Brent crude well beyond $80, with some analysts projecting $100 or higher.

Gulf states, wary of being caught in the crossfire, have urged the U.S. to restrain Israel, fearing Iranian proxies like the Houthis or Iraqi militias could target their own oil facilities. Saudi Arabia, still scarred by a 2019 attack on its Aramco fields, has explicitly warned that allowing Israeli overflights would be seen as an “act of war” by Iran. This delicate diplomatic dance underscores the high stakes for global energy stability.

Iran’s Blame Game: Accusing the U.S. and Threatening Sleeper Cells

Iran’s leadership has not minced words in assigning blame for the escalating conflict. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other officials have accused the United States of complicity in Israel’s actions, particularly for providing military support and allegedly allowing Israeli strikes to be launched from Iraqi airspace. Iran’s mission to the United Nations called the U.S. complicit in Israel’s “unlawful and aggressive” attacks, a narrative echoed by Iranian state media.

More alarmingly, Iranian officials have hinted at activating “sleeper terrorist cells” in the United States as retaliation for its support of Israel. While no specific public statements from Khamenei explicitly confirm this threat, Iranian military commanders like Major General Mohammad Bagheri have warned of “stronger” infrastructure attacks if Israel retaliates further. The idea of sleeper cells—covert operatives embedded in Western countries—has been a recurring theme in Iranian rhetoric, often tied to its support for proxy groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

U.S. intelligence has not publicly confirmed active Iranian sleeper cells, but the threat aligns with Iran’s history of asymmetric warfare. The 2019 Abqaiq attack on Saudi oil facilities, widely attributed to Iran or its proxies, demonstrated Tehran’s ability to strike critical infrastructure indirectly. A similar strategy in the U.S., targeting energy or civilian infrastructure, could disrupt markets and heighten domestic security concerns, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

Implications for Energy Markets and Beyond

The $80 oil price norm reflects a market caught between caution and complacency. If Israel avoids Iran’s oil facilities, prices may stabilize or even dip back to $70, as bearish factors like Chinese demand weakness and U.S. production growth reassert themselves. But a direct hit on Iran’s export capacity would be a black swan event, potentially triggering a supply shock and inflationary pressures worldwide.

For the U.S., the stakes are twofold. Rising oil prices could erode consumer confidence and fuel inflation, a political liability as the 2026 midterms loom. Meanwhile, Iran’s threats of sleeper cells, while possibly exaggerated, demand heightened vigilance. The U.S. has already tightened sanctions on Iran’s petroleum sector, targeting illicit shipping networks to curb Tehran’s revenue. But stricter enforcement risks pushing Iran to lash out, either through proxies or by disrupting the Strait of Hormuz.

For our California fans - A gentle reminder that Iraq is California’s top source for foreign oil imports.

Any disruption in the Middle East will impact California shipments and gasoline prices. Welcome to Newsom’s energy crisis. Hat tip, Mike Umbro, who was a recent guest on the podcast. Follow

Looking Ahead: A Ticking Time Bomb?

The Middle East is a powder keg, and oil markets are the fuse. While $80 per barrel is the current norm, an Israeli strike on Iran’s oil facilities could ignite a crisis, sending prices spiraling and testing global economic resilience. Iran’s accusations against the U.S. and its veiled threats of sleeper cells add a layer of uncertainty, raising questions about how far Tehran is willing to escalate.

For energy investors and policymakers, the message is clear: monitor Israel’s next move closely. A restrained response could keep oil prices in check, but a miscalculation risks unleashing chaos. As the U.S. navigates its role in this high-stakes game, balancing support for Israel with domestic and global stability will be paramount. One thing is certain—$80 is only the norm until the next domino falls.

Keep your head on a swivel, and if you see something, say something. We are not out of the woods yet, and be cautious of false flags; verify all stories. We do not need to go to war with Iran, and we need to stay out of wars.

Stay tuned to Energy News Beat for the latest updates on oil markets and geopolitical risks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on current trends and available information as of June 13, 2025. Geopolitical developments are fluid.