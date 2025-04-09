ENB Pub Note: These are some great articles from Nathan Hammer on his Substack. I have reached out to get him on the ENB podcast next week to talk about clean coal. I knew we were cleaning up coal, but I had no idea how much has changed since 1990. We highly recommend subscribing to his Substack here:

President Trump needs to look at exporting this technology as a service. Six thousand five hundred thirty-eight coal plants are operating worldwide, and they all could use our clean coal technology. With 437 under construction, this is a lot of new potential customers around the world. China would only buy one, then steal the technology and re-engineer it so that I would focus on other countries.

America stands at the heart of a global energy revolution powered by innovation, grit, and a commitment to both prosperity and the planet. President Trump’s recent executive orders, signed on April 8, 2025, are a rallying cry for this dual mission: revitalizing our coal industry while leaning on decades of technological breakthroughs that have made coal-fired power plants cleaner than ever. But this isn’t just about keeping the lights on… it’s about proving that American energy and a thriving environment can go hand in hand. Let’s unpack the orders, celebrate our progress, and reel in a surprising fact about fishing spots that’ll make you see coal plants in a whole new light (because I’m an Okie and we love our fishing).

Powering up America

President Trump’s four executive orders are a blueprint for energy independence and environmental responsibility:

Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry. This order boosts coal production by cutting red tape and promoting exports, while reclassifying coal as a “mineral” to unlock federal lands for mining. Regulatory Relief for Certain Stationary Sources. Targeting the EPA’s 2024 Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, it calls for a review of rules that could jeopardize jobs and grid stability with overly stringent demands. Protecting American Energy from State Overreach. This directs the Attorney General to push back against state laws that unfairly penalize out-of-state energy producers, ensuring coal gets a fair shot. Strengthening the Reliability and Security of the United States Electric Grid. Focused on resilience, it prioritizes baseload power like coal, speeds up infrastructure projects, and safeguards against foreign threats.

These orders champion a truth we’ve long known: America has the resources and the know-how to lead the world in energy production and environmental care. The evidence? Look at what we’ve achieved since the 1990s.

Cleaner coal possible by American innovation

Since the 1990s, American engineers and innovators have transformed coal-fired power plants into models of efficiency and environmental stewardship. With cutting-edge technologies, we’ve slashed emissions of key pollutants, proving that coal can be a clean, reliable cornerstone of our energy grid. Here’s how we’ve done it—and the jaw-dropping reductions we’ve achieved:

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) is down 93% from 1990 to 2022. Flue gas desulfurization systems—aka “scrubbers”—use limestone slurry to trap SO2, cutting emissions by up to 98% per plant. Today, over 85% of coal plants boast this tech.

Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) has been reduced by 87% over the same period. Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and low-NOx burners have slashed NOx by up to 90%, curbing smog and breathing cleaner air into our communities.

Particulate Matter (PM) has dropped an incredible 94% from 1970 to 2022. Electrostatic precipitators and fabric filters capture 99-99.9% of these lung-damaging particles, making our skies clearer than ever.

Mercury (Hg) has slashed by 96% from 1990 to 2020. Activated carbon injection and co-benefit capture from other systems have cut mercury by 90% at most plants, protecting our waterways and wildlife.

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) has decreased by 40% from 2005 to 2022 (with some estimates reaching 58%). Efficiency upgrades and early-stage carbon capture tech are driving this progress, even as we work to scale up solutions.

These aren’t just stats. They’re a tribute to American ingenuity. We’ve cleaned up coal without dimming our energy supply, and that’s something to be proud of. But there’s more to this story than numbers. Add this with American LNG and we are more unstoppable than ever.

Coal plants and happy fish

Here’s a gem you might not expect: some of America’s best fishing spots are right next to coal-fired power plants. It’s all thanks to the warm water discharged into nearby ponds and lakes during the cooling process. This gentle heat creates a sweet spot for fish like bass, catfish, and crappie, turning these areas into year-round hotspots for anglers.

Take the ponds near Kansas’s Jeffrey Energy Center or Indiana’s Gibson Generating Station. Local fishermen swear by them. Far from being barren, these waters are alive with fish, showing how responsible energy production can actually boost nature. It’s a small but mighty example of how coal plants, when managed right, can give back to the environment in unexpected ways.

Synergizing energy and the environment

Trump’s executive orders aren’t a step backward—they’re a leap toward a future where coal powers our nation without choking it. With the world’s largest coal reserves and a growing hunger for electricity (think AI data centers and manufacturing booms), we need coal’s steady baseload power now more than ever. It’s the backbone that keeps the grid humming, especially when storms knock renewables offline or completely destroy solar farms like we saw in Texas.

That said, the work isn’t over. Technologies like carbon capture are becoming more popular, but last I heard–CO2 is plant food and makes the planet greener. Anyhow, the good news is America’s already ahead of the curve, with a track record of innovation that’s the envy of the world. We’ve got the talent, the tools, and the will to make it happen.

·A pro-American, pro-environment legacy

Coal’s story in America is one of grit, progress, and pride. We’ve taken a resource once labeled “dirty” and turned it into a cleaner, smarter piece of our energy puzzle. Trump’s executive orders ensure coal stays in the game, supporting jobs, powering communities, and keeping our grid rock-solid. Meanwhile, our emission cuts and thriving fishing holes prove we can protect the planet without breaking the bank.

Next time someone says coal’s a relic, tell them the truth: America’s coal plants are cleaner than ever, our fish are biting, and our energy future is as strong as the spirit that built this nation.

