ENB Pub Note: I have enjoyed my conversations with Tom Nelson, and he is spot on. We recommend you follow him. The problem with the climate scam as Tom calls it, is that the left political leaders make painful energy policies and regulations based upon fictitious data and reasons. Physics and fiscal responsibility are required when dealing with the Grid.

The climate scam is dying, even if the cult won’t admit their narrative is crumbling. Here are just the latest signs of its implosion.

​The following article is by Tom Nelson, cofounder of Gorilla Science and a producer for the hit movie, “Climate: The Movie”. To garner a wider audience, he graciously permitted to have it published here. –CCD Editor

The climate scam is imploding right now. Of course, there are still plenty of remaining pockets of climate cultism, but the whole movement is crumbling. [some links added]

It’s the most massive scientific fraud in human history, and it will take significant time to completely die, but make no mistake: It IS dying.

In no particular order, here are some updates on the climate scam’s implosion:

We have come a long way since Nancy Pelosi and Newt Gingrich sat down to endorse Al Gore’s climate scam in 2008!

After discovering so many massive, high-profile COVID lies in recent years, large numbers of people are asking themselves, “What else are they lying about?”, and the answer is “just about everything”.

Elites tried for the Great Reset, but they got a Great Awakening.

