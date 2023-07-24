3 Podcasters EP #30 Live at the Flying Saucer Bar in Ft Worth – Climate Change, ESG, and Political.
The podcast conversation revolves around various topics, including energy absurdity, climate change, ESG funds, and social unrest. David Blackmon, the guest, talks about the politicization of climate change and the need for penalties for disruptive protesters. They also touch on issues related to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, BlackRock’s investments,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.