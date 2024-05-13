25 States Sue Over EPA Plant Rules

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss a range of topics concerning energy and environmental policies. They cover several states suing the EPA over power plant regulations deemed unachievable, New York's faltering climate initiatives, and the challenges the U.S. faces in supplying enough power for its high-tech ambitions. Additionally, they talk about a House bill aimed at reducing bureaucratic hurdles around nuclear power, emphasizing its potential for providing reliable and clean energy. The episode also highlights the International Energy Agency's report on the need for low-cost solutions to provide billions with access to modern cooking facilities, stressing the significant health and environmental benefits. Lastly, they touch upon the financial markets, noting trends in oil prices, rig counts, and overall market movements.

May 11, 2024 Stu Turley

West Virginia and Indiana are leading a group of 25 states asking for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to declare the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s new rule on coal, natural […]

May 12, 2024 Stu Turley

Note: For quite a while now I have put my Citizens Guide to the Climate Act article as the top post on the website because it summarizes the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (Climate Act). This post updates my […]

May 12, 2024 Stu Turley

ATLANTA—Bill Thomson needs power fast. The problem is that many of the other businesspeople racing into Georgia do too. Thomson heads marketing and product management at DC Blox, which in recent years built a […]

May 10, 2024 Mariel Alumit

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill Wednesday aimed at accelerating nuclear power projects, which was sponsored by Utah Rep. John Curtis. Curtis, a Republican and founder of the Conservative Climate Caucus, has […]

May 12, 2024 Stu Turley

Women and children bear brunt of harm from lack of clean cooking, which can be solved with modest investment, bringing major benefits in terms of health, development, gender equality and climate Nearly one in three […]

