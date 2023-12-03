161 Why is Canada having an energy crisis in Alberta? We talk to two energy leaders in Canada to find out.

Heidi McKillop, movie producer Stranded Nation, and Terry Etam, author, stopped by the podcast, and we had a blast catching up and covering the renewable mandates being thrown at Alberta.

A little inside baseball: Heidi and Terry have been friends of the ENB podcast for a long time. Both are thought leaders impacting the global markets. I have thoroughly enjoyed all of our podcasts, and I walk away knowing more about the energy issues in Canada and how they affect the international markets.

Thank you, Heidi and Terry, for stopping by. I am looking forward to our next visit.

Follow Heidi on her LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/heidi-mckillop-1a08a7b3/

Follow Terry on his LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/heidi-mckillop-1a08a7b3/

00:00 - Intro

02:20 - Advocacy for a global energy perspective, criticizing narrow views in Canada and the US.

04:02 - Heidi discusses her movie career and upcoming projects.

07:09 - Expose the deceptive labeling of "green energy" and discuss environmental challenges.

12:58 - Addressing the environmental impacts of renewables and emphasizing the need for transparency.

20:26 - Discussing financial challenges of reclamation for wind farms and lack of transparency.

25:04 - Limitations of electric vehicles, challenges in infrastructure adaptation, and grid instability concerns.

29:21 - Alberta's efforts for autonomy, addressing issues like the Canada Pension Plan and the Sovereignty Act.

35:29 - Challenges of a potential great awakening against climate hypocrisy in Canada.

38:58 - Frustrations with Canada's LNG projects, emphasizing missed economic opportunities.

42:20 - Expressing concerns about wasteful spending in Canada's political landscape.

44:59 - Heidi's outlook on what's coming around the corner.

46:38 - Outro.

https://energynewsbeat.co/

https://energynewsbeat.co/industry-insights-2/