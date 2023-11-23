156 Ronald Stein - Energy security is a real problem around the world. Countries go to war over energy security. But when does a state become a security risk?

Ronald Stien, Author, Public Speaker, and a friend stopped by the podcast to talk about energy security. California has become an energy liability to the United States' energy security.

01:16 - Critique of California's 75% dependence on foreign oil, citing in-state production decline since 1995. Lack of national-level discussions on military fuel needs amid push to eliminate oil is criticized.

04:45 - Emphasis on the need for a practical backup plan before eliminating crude oil, highlighting its role in manufacturing essential products and expressing concerns about challenges faced by developing countries in the green movement.

10:08 - Essential role of crude oil in manufacturing crucial products like defibrillators is underscored, calling for discussions on viable backup plans.

12:28 - Concerns about inflation's impact on the cost of living, recent strikes, and a growing homeless population in California. Economic challenges for common people due to rising fuel and electricity costs are discussed.

15:56 - Potential negative impact of banning fossil fuel trucks in California on goods transportation is highlighted. Criticism of the state's push to go green at any cost.

20:55 - Challenges faced by car dealers with regulations and the shift to electric vehicles are discussed. Lack of a robust used car market, environmental concerns, and uncertainty about California's energy future are emphasized.

26:39 - Stress on the need for education on energy issues, ethical concerns about mineral extraction for batteries, and the importance of considering energy security for both products and electricity.

31:05 - Concerns about vulnerabilities of relying on offshore wind for electricity, emphasizing the vital role of the oil and gas sector and cautioning against national security risks.

38:29 - About Ronald's next book.

