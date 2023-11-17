154 Kevin Hokett, President, American Safety Services - Live in the Permian Oil Show - Saving lives everyday.

Podcasts are always fun, and today is no exception. I had the opportunity to visit with Kevin Hokett, President, and Noah Dean, Business Development of American Safety Services. We were live at the Permian International Oil Show, and It was a blast.

Kevin and Noah's experience in the oil and gas market is huge. We covered everything from team roping, authoring books, and how to keep the low-cost energy flowing. Also a huge shout out to Kieth Stelter, Chief Strategy Officer and podcast host for pulling this together!

Also, thank Brian Stubbs at Air Compressor Solutions and Rey Trevino with Pecos Operating! Brian and Rey were instrumental in getting the live events rolling.

Follow and connect with Kevin here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevin-hokett-840b867b/

Follow and connect with Noah here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/noah-dean-701740231/

Follow and connect with Keith here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/keith-stelter-575b9312/

Follow and connect with Brian here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/brianstubbs/

Follow and connect with Rey here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/reytrevinoiii/

Check out American Safety Services HERE: https://www.americansafety.net/

Check out Air Compressor Solutions HERE: https://acsir.com

Check out Pecos Operating HERE: https://pecosoperating.com/

Real Estate Investor Pulse

1031 Exchange E-Book

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack