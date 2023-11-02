146 Renewable Energy can only survive with Sustainable Storage". How do you define "Sustainable Storage?"

Today I had the opportunity to visit with Tim Kaelin, CEO of Renewable Energy Management about his energy storage company that does not need tax incentives, or subsidies to bring to market. This is a huge win for the grid stabilization that needs to happen for our increased energy demands.

Sustainable to many people does not include fiscal or ecologically responsible in their definition. Our conversation went over their energy storage solution and it hit all of my top requirements. Ecologically sound, not require the massive critical minerals from foreign countries, and fiscally sound. The other key point of our discussion was the battery technology. It could spill out on the ground, and could even be considered fertilizer.

There is a massive need for ending energy poverty, and I am thrilled to have had the opportunity fo visit with Tim, and am looking forward to visiting with his executive team of world experts. George McMillan is one of his team members with whom I have been communicating and planning some fantastic geopolitical discussions around energy.

Check out their event November 9th with the Finacial Policy Council HERE:

"Energy vs. Business: Where Mainstream Energy Policy Has it Wrong"

00:00 - Introduction

02:00 - Tim Kaelin founded a company to create affordable utility-scale batteries for renewable energy, aiming for profitability without subsidies.

04:27 - Explaining their technology's operation.

06:45 - The significance of kilowatts per megawatt-hour in the discussion.

08:15 - Their batteries for large solar farms in shipping containers, addressing reclamation and recyclability concerns.

11:14 - Upcoming November 9th event with George McMillan, covering energy, geopolitics, market dynamics, and renewable energy challenges.

16:46 - Importance of battery storage in renewable energy, regulatory hurdles, fiscal sustainability, and global energy dynamics, including skepticism around net-zero goals in developing countries and coal demand.

21:31 - Highlighting energy storage as a currency for economic growth and societal advancement.

23:23 - Preview of the November 9th event in New York and the possibility of a live podcast before the event.

24:57 - Outro.

