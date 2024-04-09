$100 Oil Soon?

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts,Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover several headlines related to the energy and oil markets. Jamie Dimon's call to halt all oil and gas projects is discussed, with Stuart expressing skepticism and concern about its impact on energy security. They also talk about environmentalists suing to shut down a power plant in California, highlighting the importance of such facilities for maintaining reliable electricity supply. The likelihood of $100 oil is discussed in light of supply shocks affecting the market, including Mexico's decision to reduce crude exports. Exxon's plans to expand a UK refinery to produce diesel by 2025 are seen as a smart move, with potential for future adaptation to produce sustainable aviation fuel. Lastly, Ronald Stein's perspective on the indispensable role of crude oil in modern society is discussed, emphasizing its significance in various products and industries beyond just energy production. Additionally, they touch on delays in the Chesapeake-Southwestern merger due to increased scrutiny from regulators. Throughout the discussion, they provide analysis and commentary on the implications of these developments for the energy industry.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:43 - Dimon Calls Push to Stop All Oil and Gas Enormously Naïve

04:02 - Environmentalists Suing to Shut Down Power Plant Providing 9% of California’s Power

05:54 - The Odds of $100 Oil Are Rising as Supply Shocks Convulse the Market

08:11 - Exxon’s Expanded UK Refinery to Supply First Diesel in Early 2025

10:07 - Global Elites have no master plan to replace crude oil other than lining their wallets!

13:20 - Markets Update

16:00 - Chesapeake, Southwestern delay merger closing after FTC seeks more information

17:44 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

April 8, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Jamie Dimon said US delays of liquefied natural gas projects were done for political reasons to pacify those who believe oil and gas projects should simply be stopped — a position he calls “wrong” and “enormously […]

April 8, 2024 Mariel Alumit

You would think that, given the cost of living and the exodus already underway from the Golden State, nobody would be trying to make California more expensive than it already is. But this is California, a state […]

April 8, 2024 Stu Turley

When oil jumped above $90 a barrel just days ago, military tensions between Israel and Iran were the immediate trigger. But the rally’s foundations went deeper — to global supply shocks that are intensifying fears of a commodity-driven inflation […]

April 8, 2024 Mariel Alumit

While other international majors are closing down refineries or converting them to biofuel production, ExxonMobil is expanding its UK site and will start delivering diesel from the expanded Fawley refinery in early 2025. ExxonMobil is investing $1 […]

April 8, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The elephant in the room that no one wants to discuss is that crude oil is the foundation of our materialistic society as it is the basis of all products and fuels demanded by the […]

April 7, 2024 Michael Tanner

Chesapeake Energy (CHK.O), opens new tab and Southwestern Energy (SWN.N), opens new tab said on Friday the closing date of their proposed $7.4 billion merger has been pushed back to the second half of the year after receiving […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –